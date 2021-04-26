For the second year in a row, Rutland’s Loyalty Day Parade has been cancelled.
Tom Holland, commander of Rutland’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post, where the parade has traditionally been organized, said it normally would have been scheduled for this weekend.
“Nobody’s reached out to me from the American Legion or anywhere,” Holland said.
The parade was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Holland said the state likely isn’t quite far enough along for such gatherings yet.
“Last year at this time, we were not in a good spot,” he said. “I think if we just stay positive, next year things will be back to a real normal as we know it. I’d like to see it again.”
Mayor David Allaire said nobody had gotten in touch with his office regarding the possibility of holding the parade. Allaire said he might have been ready to approve of such an event, but that he was unsure.
“I’d have to talk to (city health officer) Mark Brookman and (fire chief) Bill Lovett and our folks who are keeping track of COVID,” he said. “My own personal opinion is we could probably go on with it if everyone was masked up, but that’s my opinion and other people might have different ones.”
Loyalty Day was established during the Cold War as a response to Soviet May Day parades. Rutland long prided itself on one of the biggest Loyalty Day parades in the country and is the only remaining Loyalty Day parade in the state, serving as an unofficial start of spring. The parade brought a large collection of marching bands, color guards and fire departments to downtown.
The parade had been cancelled twice due to weather — once in the 1970s, according to longtime organizer Ron Fairbanks, and then in 2016 — before the pandemic caused it to be called off last year. It came close to being cancelled in 2014 when Fairbanks stepped down as organizer and nobody stepped up into his place before his daughter reacted to the potential cancellation by taking the reins herself.
Holland said interest in the parade had been on the decline.
“For the last couple years, before the pandemic, it was low turnouts,” he said. “We don’t get the participation we used to get years ago. I don’t know why. Years ago, we had all kinds of sections in the parade. Hopefully it’ll get revitalized with the next leadership coming up. ... Let’s hope it’ll resume at some point. That’ll be nice.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
