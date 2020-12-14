At a time when COVID-19 has limited people’s ability to connect with friends across the street, Rutlanders got a reminder that they still have friends wishing them well from the other side of the globe.
Earlier this fall, Rutland’s sister city of Hanamaki, Japan, gifted 100 specially made masks as a show of solidarity and support amid the global pandemic.
The masks were inspired by the poem “Strong in the Rain,” written by mid-20th-century poet and Hanamaki native Kenji Miyazawa.
“Strong in the rain / Strong in the wind / Fit for heat wave and snowfall / He is hale and hearty,” the poem reads.
Hunter Berryhill, a teacher at Rutland High School and past Rutland Ishidoriya Student Exchange chaperone said the poem speaks to meeting the obstacles and challenges of life with strength and perseverance.
“Even when things are against us, we will still step up and do the difficult work … to help each other get through it,” he said.
Located in the north of Japan’s main island of Honshu, Hanamaki is nestled in a valley in Iwate Prefecture — rural, mountainous region similar to Vermont.
For more than three decades, Rutland and the town of Ishidoriya — and subsequently, Hanamaki — have enjoyed a special friendship as sister cities. When Ishidoriya merged into Hanamaki in 2006, the latter opted to continue the relationship.
The most visible manifestation of that relationship is the RISE program. Since its inception in 1987, RHS student delegates and adult chaperones have traveled to Hanamaki every spring and a delegation from Hanamaki has visited Rutland each fall. (Those trips did not occur this year due to the pandemic.)
Berryhill, who spearheaded the distribution effort in Rutland said the goal was to “make sure the people who got these masks would really respect where they were coming from.”
Former RISE delegates and chaperones who are still at RHS were among the first to receive them.
“We thought it’d be great to have them use these masks and be reminded that there are some folks in Hanamaki — people that they’ve met — who are urging them on (and) giving them some support,” Berryhill said.
Additional masks were given to students at Rutland Middle School who were interested in RISE, the Board of Aldermen, Mayor David Allaire, the Rutland City Fire Department and Wonderfeet Kids Museum.
The masks were designed by Jesse Gutman, an American ex-pat who works as a coordinator and translator for the Office of International Relations in Hanamaki, and has a background in digital art and 3-D modeling.
Gutman explained that Hanamaki was one of a number of cities designated to be a host town for the 2020 Olympics, and had received national government funding for various cultural exchange activities. But when the Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic, the city decided to use those funds to make masks for to donate to its three sister cities, as well as two athletic organizations.
Hanamaki’s other two sister cities — Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Berndorf, Austria — also received masks.
“Since Miyazawa’s passing, locals have often looked back to the poem to stir up strength in times of hardship,” Gutman said, noting it was widely read following the earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster that struck northern Japan in 2011.
“When we approached designing the masks, we thought the context and content behind ‘Strong in the Rain,’” he said. “It fit very well with the message we wanted to get across to our friends overseas who would be receiving them.”
The masks, which were produced locally in Hanamaki, feature cosmic imagery and the words “strong in the rain” written in both Japanese and English.
Gutman said he chose the imagery because it was “immediately relatable to Miyazawa,” whose works often include themes of space and stars.
The goal of the effort, Gutman said, was to get the masks to people who had a connection to Hanamaki, explaining, “We wanted them to end up in the hands of people who needed them, but also who could hopefully appreciate the message behind them in terms of our sister city relationship.”
One mask recipient, Rutland City Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss, has been closely involved with RISE over the years. His two older children were delegates, and he was a chaperone in 2012.
“I still have close relationships with some of the people I met there,” he said, adding that he recently sent holiday cards to several families and individuals he has met through the program.
Bliss said the gift from Hanamaki gets to the essence of Miyazawa’s poem.
“In a pandemic, in a situation … that stresses and strains communities, countries and individuals, we have to stand and be willing to make self sacrifices for the good of the whole and be, as it says, strong in the wind and rain — only take so much for yourself but give to others,” he said.
Jeffrey Wennberg, current Rutland City Department of Public Works commissioner and former mayor of Rutland, received a mask in recognition of his work cultivating the relationship between the two cities during his time as mayor.
Wennberg was part of the first city delegation to visit Ishidoriya to establish the student exchange program in 1987, and again in 2001. His daughter was a delegate when she was a student at RHS.
“It’s really amazing to me that here it is 33 years later and it’s still going strong,” Wennberg said.
He recalled the origins of the relationship between the cities began in 1985 when Ishidoriya’s then-Mayor Kojiro Seki visited the U.S. in search of a sister city. Upon arriving in Rutland, he fell immediately in love.
“As I understand it, Seki decided at that moment that he wasn’t going to look at the other communities — that Rutland was it,” Wennberg said, adding that then-Rutland Mayor Jack Daley’s natural charm may have been a contributing factor.
“The two of them were contemporaries. They hit it off immediately,” he said.
Wennberg said it wasn’t until his first visit to Ishidoriya in 1987 that he understood why Seki was so taken with Rutland.
“That valley over there bore such an incredible resemblance to the topography here,” he said. “I can’t imagine going anywhere else on planet Earth and standing in a valley and feeling so comfortably at home.”
Last week, Allaire read a joint resolution from the Board of Alderman and himself expressing their gratitude to Hanamaki for the gift of the masks, and “for their leadership in demonstrating that if we all strive to be like the person described in Miyazawa Kenji’s famous poem we will get through the COVID-19 pandemic together.”
According to Berryhill, various city officials and community members, including RFD Chief William Lovett and Rutland Region Medical Center CEO Claudio Fort, wrote letters and recored video messages expressing their gratitude. Those messages, as well as a copy of the resolution and a collection of photos of people wearing the masks will be sent to Hanamaki.
“The relationship with Hanamaki and the people there, to me and to this community, is just a real gift to be treasured,” Bliss said.
The feeling seems to be mutual.
“Hanamaki received a lot of support from its friends in the U.S. during the Great East Japan Earthquake, and although we wish we could have sent more masks, our message was simple: We’re with you, through thick and thin,” Gutman said. “Hanamaki has a long standing-relationship with Rutland, and pandemic or no pandemic, we intend to keep that relationship strong far into the future.”
