American-Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series officials have announced that Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, have been set as “if needed” make-up dates for the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
While the event has not officially been postponed at this time, recent developments have led to setting the alternative dates so teams and fans can prepare for the possibility.
The decision to reserve the make-up dates came in the wake of a stay-at-home order issued by the state of New Hampshire due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.
This order is currently in effect from midnight on March 27 until May 4, which would span the current April 17 and 18 dates for the Northeast Classic. The U.S.-Canada border is also temporarily closed to nonessential travel as a result of the outbreak, which would affect Quebec teams planning to attend the event.
However, with the situation constantly evolving, officials deemed it best to hold off an official postponement for the time being. Both ACT and PASS continue to monitor the situation and will make further announcements. Should a postponement ultimately be necessary, the series will work with weekly tracks that have events currently slated on May 8-9 to minimize scheduling conflicts.
“These are unprecedented times for everyone involved, which makes it a complicated situation to navigate,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “As we stated previously, we are committed to doing what’s best of our teams and fans, and we are following all state and federal orders. That being said, we’re also optimistic folks, and with three weeks left before the original date, a lot can still happen in either direction. We’ll be sure to update everyone as soon as there’s more information.”
“We know a lot of people in the region are looking forward to this event,” PASS owner Tom Mayberry said. “We want to do everything we can to get the Northeast Classic in, which means keeping our options open. Hopefully we don’t end up needing the make-up dates, but it’s good to know they’re available in case. We look forward to seeing everyone the moment it’s healthy and safe to do so.”
Teams can still enter the Northeast Classic by visiting www.acttour.com or www.proallstarseries.com. The event, which is currently set for April 17 and 18 at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway, will feature the ACT Late Model Tour and PASS North Series along with open events for tour-type Modifieds, 8-cylinder Street Stocks, and 4-cylinder Mini Stocks. Open practice is scheduled for April 17 with qualifying and features on April 18.
