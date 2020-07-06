Mayor David Allaire announced Monday that he is having surgery later this month for esophageal cancer.
Allaire notified the Board of Aldermen at its regularly scheduled meeting that the surgery was expecting to leave him out of commission for at least three weeks. Board President Matthew Whitcomb would serve as acting mayor during that time, as called for in the City Charter.
Allaire said he was diagnosed in March and had undergone treatments at Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Foley Cancer Center in April and May. During that time, he said, he continued to work.
“I come to work every day,” Allaire said. “I enjoy my job, and I plan to keep doing my job until my next hurdle.”
That hurdle, he said, was the surgery, scheduled for July 23 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
“I hope to be back in the saddle at some point in mid-May,” he said.
Allaire said the surgery is “curative,” and that he expects to be able to resume his regular activities.
“I will resume those activities cancer-free,” he said.
Allaire called the Foley Center an essential resource for the community and thanked his department heads and their families.
“They have stood by me 100 percent,” he said.
Whitcomb wished Allaire a speedy recovery.
In addition, Monday evening, the -board voted to have the Charter and Ordinance Committee discuss mandating wearing masks in public — though a number of aldermen and the mayor said they would oppose such a mandate.
Alderman Michael Talbott made the motion following a presentation by Claudia Courcelle, a nurse at Community Health, who said the organization strongly recommends wearing masks in public. She said early mask-wearing has likely contributed to Vermont’s low COVID-19 infection rate.
Alderman Chris Ettori said he would support the referral, but was not ready to support a mask requirement.
“I do think it’s a worthwhile conversation to have,” Ettori said. “We, as city leadership, need to demonstrate we can have a conversation and come out in the end in some kind of agreement.”
Ettori said that discussion alone likely would encourage mask use.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis questioned whether a mask ordinance was at all enforceable.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said that other communities had adopted mask ordinances and that the aldermen had approved other “unenforceable” ordinances, such as a ban on fireworks, because it was the right thing to do.
Alderman Thomas DePoy noted the ordinance against smoking in city parks did “not necessarily have teeth” but it enabled the city to put up signs that encouraged voluntary compliance.
“One hundred percent of the time that I’ve pointed that out to people, they’ve said ‘Oh, sorry, I didn’t know,’” he said. “I think you can do the same thing with masks.”
Allaire said that while he absolutely advocated for the wearing of masks, he also believed in following suit with Gov. Phil Scott, relying on voluntary compliance. He said local infection numbers have been low, which he took as a sign that people around Rutland were taking the pandemic seriously.
“The people that are going to wear a mask are wearing them,” he said. “The people who are not going to wear them are not. You are not going to change that.”
The mayor said he had been to the grocery store that day and 90 percent of customers were wearing masks.
Courcelle — who said she was not there to advocate for an ordinance — said her own experience was different.
She said a month ago, everyone seemed to be wearing masks when she went to the store, but more recently, almost nobody was.
“Even if it’s voluntary, please, please encourage people,” she urged.
