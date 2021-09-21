Mayor David Allaire has a list of projects that could use up the first half of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money.
Allaire delivered the list of projects, which had a total estimated cost of almost $2.3 million to the Board of Aldermen on Monday, saying it was assembled from a public forum and talks with department heads to serve as a “starting point” as the board decides what to do with the federal COVID stimulus funds.
“Some of the dollar figures are guesses on my part,” Allaire said. “Others are based on estimates from department heads.”
The city is getting $4.4 million in two payments, he said.
Allaire previously had expressed a preference for finding numerous smaller projects to fund with the money rather than one or two larger ones. This was reflected in the list, which included items such as spending $200,000 on cleaning trunk line sewers; $250,000 for work on the tennis courts at White’s Park; and putting $150,000 in the pavement marking sinking fund.
“They all seemed as though they rose to the top as far as priorities for the different departments,” Allaire said. “They’re all things that need doing and might not get done if not for the ARPA funding.”
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said all the proposal looked like sound purchases, but said he was curious what would and wouldn’t qualify.
“When I look at (Department of Public Works), those things all make sense to me, and the way ARPA is, I think they’ll qualify,” he said. “Recreation — in no way do I disagree with what’s being asked here. I’m just not sure if this meets the criteria.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she had only skimmed the list and that she, like Whitcomb, still was waiting on clearer federal guidance on spending the money. She agreed that what she saw seemed to line up with the discussions so far.
“We talked about, whatever comes up, that it have a positive effect on the taxpayer,” she said. “I think the discussion in (the Finance Committee) will be really good. I think a few of the aldermen have their own ideas and they’ll throw those out.”
Replacing the recently closed Main Street Park gazebo, along with lighting improvements and a portable stage, made the list with $200,000, the mayor said.
“That one seemed to be one that same to the top of a lot of people’s lists, not just in City Hall but at the public meeting,” Allaire said. “Anything we can get in in Main Street Park, that’s a long-term thing.”
Allaire said that audio on the public access broadcasts of aldermanic meetings had not been the best recently, and IT improvements to the chambers were listed at $50,000.
“That number was a guess,” he said. “I think it’s going to be less.”
Improvements to the city website totaling $25,000 also made the list. The list offers $150,000 to expand the parking kiosk system. The fire station has been suffering from deferred maintenance for a number of years, and the mayor proposed using $250,000 to seed a capital improvement fund.
Allaire said he wanted to look at creating a fund to support housing development — though he was unsure whether ARPA restrictions would allow anything other than affordable housing — and to bolster the Rutland Redevelopment Authority’s small business support programs. He said he was asking the city treasurer’s office to look at how much the city could get under provisions allowing recovery of revenue lost due to COVID.
A final line proposed $80,000 for “city employee recognition premium pay”— bonuses to city employees who worked through COVID.
“There’s been a lot of talk about first-line workers, or front-line workers, and showing some recognition,” Allaire said. “I think, really, all city employees have stepped up ... There wasn’t a lot of complaining. Everyone came together and did the job and I’d like them to have some recognition.”
Whitcomb said the one item he thought was missing from the list was a project or purchases aimed at helping bring more people to the city.
“I wish I knew exactly what that is, but that’s what I’m hoping comes from this,” he said.
