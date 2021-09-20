The Board of Aldermen rejected a proposal to ban mask mandates in the city as one for city employees was about to take effect.
Mayor David Allaire said Monday night that a requirement for city employees to wear masks would go into effect Tuesday.
“At the request of the unions and most of the department personnel, it was decided, yes,” Allaire said on Monday night.
Allaire said employees who do not wish to wear masks will have to notify their department head and provide proof of vaccination.
The mandate for city employees was not discussed specifically at the board’s regular meeting Monday night, where Alderman Thomas DePoy brought forward a proposal to ban mask mandates during the “new business” section. DePoy sought to have the idea referred to committee but was voted down 7-3.
“I think we need to start talking about, in the state of Vermont, whether we need mask mandates anymore,” DePoy said. “We have an 85 percent vaccination rate.”
According to the state Department of Health website, as of Monday, 78% of Vermonters age 12 and up were fully vaccinated, though 87.2% had received at least one shot. The number for Rutland County specifically was 82%.
The state reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Fifteen of those were in Rutland County, which had a 14-day total of 272.
DePoy claimed that masks retain carbon dioxide, possibly causing brain damage or poor cognitive function in school children. The Centers for Disease Control and the Mayo Clinic both state that wearing a cloth mask does not increase the amount of CO2 a person breathes, however.
DePoy said he wanted to hear from medical professionals at a meeting of the Charter and Ordinance Committee, though he changed his request to the Committee of the Whole — at which the entire board meets under the rules for committees that would allow for more free-ranging discussion — at the suggestion of Alderman Sam Gorruso.
A number of aldermen questioned what exactly DePoy had in mind. Alderman Thomas Franco asked whether the city could even overrule a mask mandate if it came down from the state. DePoy said he didn’t know, and getting the answer to that question was part of why he wanted the referral.
Alderman Mike Doenges asked whether DePoy was proposing to forbid private businesses from requiring masks. DePoy said that should be part of the discussion, and clarified that he did not propose to prevent medical facilities from requiring masks.
Alderman Devon Neary said any such discussion should involve the mayor and his plans for city employees. DePoy said any mask requirement should not be a unilateral decision, including one that applies to city employees.
The board discussed a mask mandate in the early months of the pandemic, but such a move was rejected in favor of a resolution — backed by DePoy at the time — to encourage the use of masks.
Gorruso and Alderman Paul Clifford, who were the only board members to vote against that resolution, also were the only ones to vote yes alongside DePoy on Monday.
