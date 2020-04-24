This spring has been tough on Vermont businesses. Movie theaters, restaurants, hair dressers, barbers, book stores and many other “nonessential” businesses have been closed for six weeks. Contractors and Realtors only reopened this week, but under strict operating rules.
There have been some exceptions, including mid-sized, privately owned grocery stores, some of which are reporting record sales.
“Business is tremendous,” said Guy Trag, the owner, along with his wife Pamela, of Quality Market in Barre and the Hardwick Market. Business at his Barre store has increased more than 65% since Gov. Phil Scott’s issued his March 15 executive order in response to COVID-19 that shuttered non-essential businesses and imposed a statewide stay-at-home order.
The story is the same for Brian Kamuda, owner of Kamuda’s Country Market in Pittsford. “Some days our business is nearly double from the same day last year,” Kamuda said.
A third-generation owner, Kamuda has run the store for two-and-a-half years. He previously worked for the Orlando Magic basketball team for 12 years and returned to Vermont when his parents were set to retire.
“Working for Orlando Magic was a great job for someone in their 20s but I wanted to come back to Vermont and raise my family here,” he said.
Bruce Hyde Jr., co-owner with Tom Mehuron of Mehuron's Supermarket in Waitsfield, said sales at his store are comparable to previous years despite the fact Sugarbush closed the second week of March, two months earlier than usual. Hyde is fourth-generation member of his family to own the Waitsfield store.
Mehuron’s market was damaged by fire Jan. 5 and reopened March 7. “Basically, we had one week of normalcy and then Sugarbush closed,” he said. Much of his business is dependent on people who own vacation homes and many of them left when the ski area closed.
Both Trag and Kamuda attribute their increase in business, in a part, to new customers who, before the coronavirus pandemic, didn’t realize their stores were full-service grocery stores that have most of the items that are available at the big chain stores.
“A lot of people have come in here and said to me, I didn’t know this was a full grocery store, even people who have lived in Barre their whole lives,” Trag said. In addition to new customers, the average sale at his Barre store has increased significantly as more customers are buying groceries for the week rather than just buying convenience items.
“Some of our customers have told me they didn’t know we offered so many items and they really appreciate the fact that we are open,” Kamuda said. “There’s a misconception that we can’t compete on prices (with the chain stores) but that’s not the case, our overhead is much lower so our prices are very competitive.”
The three White Market stores, two in Lyndonville and one in St. Johnsbury, have not seen a big increase in business this spring, but business at all three is “solid,” according to Sarah Lafferty, co-owner with her father Brian Bona. Part of the reason the Northeast Kingdom stores have not had a pandemic boom is all three are already considered full-service grocery stores.
“We’re too big to be small and too small to be big,” she said. She is a third-generation owner. Prior to the pandemic, the three stores employed 200 people. There are 175 on staff now. When the stay-at-home order is lifted, Lafferty expects to get back to full staffing.
Lafferty said the possible closing of the Lyndon campus of Northern Vermont University could be a much bigger problem for her than any problem created by the pandemic.
“If Lyndon closes, it will be very difficult for us to keep all three stores open,” she said.
Lafferty also is a third-generation member of her family to be president of the Lyndonville Chamber of Commerce. “It seems like every day this spring we have faced a new problem, the possible closing of the college is our biggest challenge by far,” she said.
The closing of restaurants and a fear of bigger stores by some shoppers have added customers to the smaller stores.
“For starters the restaurants are closed and people are eating in their homes more than before. Also a lot of people are afraid of going into larger stores, whether justified or not, I don’t know, but that fear had helped our business,” Trag said.
Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, said the big chain stores also are reporting solid sales. “Revenues are up but expenses are also up,” she said. Keeping a store safe is expensive.
“Retail across the board is doing the best they can considering the circumstances,” she said. VRGA represents 750 businesses, 85% of which sell groceries including convenience stores, mid-sized grocery stores, and large supermarkets.
Costs are up at all the stores, regardless of size. Kamuda’s has 10 employees whose job is to fill orders for curbside pickup. The White Market and both of Trag’s stores also provide curbside delivery.
“We take orders by email or phone. Our staff fill the orders and the customer picks up the order. If we don’t have what’s on the list, our staff call them and suggest substitutes,” Kamuda said. He has not yet decided whether this service, which is expensive, will continue after the pandemic has ended.
In response to the pandemic, Kamuda’s is allowing only four shoppers at a time into the 2,800 square-foot store.
Trag said he expects that when the stay-at-home order is lifted he will lose some of his new customers to the bigger stores.
“I hope to keep 20% of them or so but who knows at least they now know we are a full-service grocery store,” he said. Quality Market currently has 10 employees but could use 15. Finding workers willing to stack shelves has been difficult, he said.
Also difficult for him has been securing masks for his employees. “I just can’t find them. I’ve been making them myself, but we could definitely use masks,” he said.
