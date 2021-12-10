MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College has gone remote for the remainder of the semester.
School officials made the announcement in a message to the community Thursday evening, citing a spike in COVD-19 cases on campus.
The school reported 34 new cases of COVID on Thursday for a total of 49 active students cases and one active employee case.
“While many of the new cases we have identified appear to be connected, occurring in clusters among people who socialize together, an increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 increases the likelihood of broader community transmission,” the statement read. “Given the timing of this increase, coinciding with the end of the fall semester and imminent student departures, we have decided to move immediately to remote instruction and postpone in-person events.”
Classes, which concluded Friday, were held remotely. Final exams will also be remote.
All events, including athletic competitions and performing arts, have been canceled or postponed.
Dining halls have shifted to grab-and-go service only.
College representative Sarah Ray said in an email Friday that the spike in cases was a recent development; until Monday, only 25 cases had been reported all semester — a fact she attributed to student compliance with COVID protocols.
Despite having a 99% vaccination rate, Ray stated that almost all the current active cases are among vaccinated students.
She could not point to a specific event or activity that led to the sudden spike, explaining that it seemed to be due to a few cases spreading among groups of students.
“The high prevalence of COVID-19 in Vermont right now and the fact that the delta variant is very contagious may have contributed as well,” she wrote.
Ray stated that the college currently plans to have students return as scheduled on Jan. 6 for its January term.
“We will be evaluating this in the coming days and will share more information once it becomes available,” she added.
The announcement comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the state. This week, case rates increased in 13 of Vermont’s 14 counties, according to state reports.
On Friday, the state logged 740 new cases of COVID — a single-day record — with 78 hospitalizations, including 24 in intensive care. The death toll was 429.
Middlebury is not the first college to go remote this fall. Early last month, Saint Michael’s College in Colchester briefly shifted to remote learning after recording 55 cases on campus in the previous week, according to WCAX.
Those outbreaks aside, Vermont college campuses have been fairly successful at keeping COVID in check this fall. A total of 771 cases have been reported at the state’s 16 higher education institutions since the start of the fall semester. More than 95% of students have been vaccinated, according to state data.
At Castleton University, which begins final exams next week, representative James Lambert said despite some positive tests results throughout the semester, there have been no big spikes.
According the Lambert, CU has recorded 78 positive cases since the start of the semester and currently has 12 people completing isolation due to positive test result — four on campus and eight off-campus.
“So far, we haven’t taken any additional measures. However, we are always monitoring the situation and would take action should we need to,” he wrote in an email Friday.
Norwich University, which begins its winter break on Dec. 20, has conducted a full, in-person semester without any interruptions, according to campus representative Daphne Larkin.
The school’s COVID dashboard showed a total of 68 positive cases of COVID have been reported at Norwich this semester, including 24 current cases as of Friday. Of those active cases, 16 are in isolation on campus and eight are in isolation off campus. Isolation is defined as “typically, a period of 10 days to cover the infectious period.”
Larkin added that the school has a campus vaccine mandate and an indoor mask policy, and that 97% of its employees and 92% of its students are vaccinated.
She noted that unvaccinated students and employees, students with symptoms and student-athletes all are regularly tested.
“As a residential campus with a global reach, Norwich University is closely monitoring the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and its impact in Northfield,” she wrote in an email Friday. “We are working with the appropriate authorities and have access to local, national and international resources to ensure the health and safety of our Norwich and central Vermont community.”
University of Vermont representative Enrique Corredera said in an email the situation on the Burlington campus has been “quite manageable.”
He added that cases have remained fairly low in recent weeks and the cumulative positivity rate among students is sitting at just under 1% for the fall semester.
Corredera noted nearly all of UVM’s students are fully vaccinated thanks to a vaccine requirement put in place by the school.
“At this point we don’t anticipate any additional measures beyond the indoor masking and vaccination requirements,” he stated.
Alex Dery Snider, director of communications at Bennington College, said the school currently has only two active cases.
She explained that despite some cases during the fall term, a high vaccination rate and a strong community commitment to safety precautions has been key to keeping things on track.
“We’ll be thoughtful about student arrival for the spring term, but our hope is that things continue on the trajectory we’re on,” she stated.
