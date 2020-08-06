NORTH CLARENDON — School may be back in session in Vermont on Sept. 8, but Mill River Unified Union School District students won’t be back in the classroom anytime soon.
This district, which serves about 900 students in the towns of Clarendon, Wallingford, Shrewsbury and Tinmouth has opted for remote-only instruction until at least November.
While the Scott administration has provided broad guidance around health and safety protocols, it has left it up to individual school districts to develop their own reopening plans. Most districts have adopted a hybrid model that combines in-person and remote learning. Mill River’s plan is one of the most conservative in the state.
Superintendent Dave Younce said Thursday that the district had been working on its own hybrid model since April, but decided to hit pause on those plans in recent weeks as coronavirus cases in other sections of the country spiked and fears of a second wave in the Northeast seemed plausible.
The state’s relatively low virus case load as well as recent research suggesting young children are not effective spreaders has helped the state make the case for safe in-person reopening. But Younce feels those data points fail to capture the bigger picture.
“I do believe the science that says that young kids are less transmitters than older kids are,” he said. “However, none of that dialogue at the national or state level is talking about the adults who work with those kids.”
Younce said there are about 250 adults who work in the district.
“I'm not comfortable saying, well, kids won't get sick when I know that adults will.”
Regarding those younger students, Younce expressed concern about the socio-emotional impact of wearing masks and adhering to social-distancing guidelines.
“I'm not comfortable just throwing our youngest kids into that environment because I think there’s hidden trauma waiting for them there,” he said, adding that, while remote learning is also a potentially jarring experience, children are already familiar with it.
Younce said meeting staffing needs was another factor in making his determination.
“What happens when your bus drivers are sick and unavailable? We don't have substitute bus drivers. What happens when custodians are sick and unavailable?”
Also Younce worried that even one confirmed case of COVID-19 could “paralyze” a school and have a “domino effect.”
According to Younce, the response from families has been mixed.
“The people that are concerned have valid concerns,” he said, pointing to questions about child care, scheduling and quality of education.
Parent Jess Venable-Novak said they are pleased with Younce’s decision. Venable-Novak’s daughter is a rising second-grader at Clarendon Elementary.
“I think our family is at an advantage because I work from home even when there's not a pandemic,” they said.
Venable-Novak said their positive experience with remote learning this spring has given them a “lot of confidence going into the fall.”
“I felt like teachers really set us up for success,” they said.
Still, they noted their daughter’s lack of socialization with other children and adults was not ideal.
While not all families may be as supportive as Venable-Novak’s, Younce said the district learned a lot from last spring, and has actively solicited feedback from families and teachers to create a better experience for the fall.
He said school weeks will be a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning with “fixed appointments” and time for independent work. He said this will afford families flexibility to create a schedule that works best for them.
“We want to be more connected with families through our counselors and through our nurses, and through teachers engaging with kids on predictable scheduled time frames,” he said.
School services such as meals and transportation will be provided in some capacity as well. Younce said the district will continue to provide meals for students as it did in the spring.
Transportation for Stafford Technical Center students has been ensured. Currently, there are 40 district students enrolled in Stafford programs. Younce estimated about half of them require transportation.
Younce said the district is working with families of special needs students to provide in-person support if they are interested.
And while students will not be allowed back into school buildings, Younce said teachers will be able to access their classrooms and teach from there if they so choose.
Despite uncertainty in the Mill River community, the district School Board is in Younce’s corner. Board Chairwoman Tammy Heffernan, said the board is “fully supportive” of his decision.
“We are confident that as a community, we will share information and resources to help one another,” she said. “We all have the shared goal of keeping our children and their families and our staff and their families as safe as possible during these rapidly changeable times.”
Younce said he has set a date of Oct. 9 as a checkpoint for assessing the possibility of transitioning to in-person learning beginning in November.
“We'll see where the world is and see where our neighbors are, and we'll move forward from there,” he said.
