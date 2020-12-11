PITTSFORD — A dozen recruits and one staff member at the Vermont Police Academy have now tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus, William Sheets, interim director of the school, said Friday.
The training facility was initially shut down last Saturday, Dec. 5, when two police recruits in the 16-week Basic Academy class had positive results from so-called rapid COVID tests.
The positive number for recruits grew to four by early Monday morning and to six before noon. Two more positives surfaced early Tuesday, Sheets said. All had been positive through rapid tests.
As of Friday morning, at least four other recruits and one VPA staff member had received more accurate PCR tests to confirm they were infected, Sheets said. He said more PCR tests were expected for the recruits with the earlier rapid tests.
"The facility remains closed and we all remain in isolation," Sheets said.
The staff member was not identified.
The class of 23 recruits was two weeks from graduation when the COVID hit last week.
In-person instruction for recruits had to switch to online with their iPads and will continue for most of the remaining academic subjects. The recruits also face final exams, but those logistics are still to be determined.
The postponement of graduation will mean a delay in getting the rookie officers back to their home police agencies where they would begin their field training segment.
The class includes 10 members of the Vermont State Police, two deputy sheriffs from Addison and Orange counties, 10 municipal officers and one from the University of Vermont Police.
Sheets said some kind of graduation ceremony will be conducted at some point to honor the officers for completing the rigors of the academy. It just won't be a typical graduation with large family gatherings and support from law enforcement leaders and department members, he said.
Sheets, who was appointed last month, is a retired major and executive officer with the Vermont State Police. The Colchester resident was the vice chairman of the Criminal Justice Training Council from 2014 to 2017 under DMV Cmdr. Glen Button.
