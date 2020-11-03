MONTPELIER — Except for wrestling and indoor track, winter sports for K-12 schools will take place this year, but spectators will not be allowed.
Additionally, the state has released guidance for the approaching ski season.
Gov. Phil Scott was not in attendance for his Tuesday news conference to discuss the ongoing efforts to address the novel coronavirus pandemic because it was Election Day. He is seeking reelection so he didn’t want to unfairly bring more attention to himself.
But Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, was in attendance. Moore said the state has come up with guidance for winter sports this year, except for wrestling and indoor track. The secretary said state officials couldn’t find a way to successfully mitigate the risk of spreading the virus for those two sports based on the degree of contact between the participants and the type of setting the sports are held.
While competitive cheer is taking place this winter, Moore said squads cannot engage in vocal routines this season. Health officials have said the virus can be transmitted by people speaking or breathing, so they have asked residents to wear masks.
Health officials have also reported it’s easier to transmit the virus indoors than out. Because of this and the efforts schools have gone through to minimize visitors, spectators will not be allowed at events for indoor sports such as basketball, bowling, hockey, competitive cheer, dance and gymnastics.
“I recognize this will come as a disappointment to parents and fans of local teams. But minimizing the number of people present is essential to appropriately manage the risk associated with indoor sports events,” Moore said.
The secretary said athletes, referees and officials will be required to wear masks at winter sports events.
Practices can start Nov. 30, but interscholastic games won’t take place until Jan. 11. Moore said the six-week window will allow state officials to see if any adjustments in the guidance need to be made prior to schools playing against each other.
In-person social gatherings for members of sports teams are also strongly discouraged.
Ted Brady, deputy secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said his agency has released guidance for the imminent ski season. Brady said the state has come up with “the safest and the strongest ski area guidance in the country.”
He said those looking to go skiing in Vermont will have to attest that they have followed the state’s travel and quarantine guidance when they show up at a resort.
Brady said this is similar to what those who are from out of state have to do when using a hotel here.
In addition to following all of the health and safety measures already put in place, he said ski areas will collect and maintain contact tracing information for every guest. Brady said ski areas have also been directed to reduce their reliance on out-of-state staff.
Lift lines will be different this year. Brady said not only will people not be shoulder-to-shoulder waiting to get on a lift, lift capacity has been reduced to 50%. Enclosed lifts, such as gondolas, will only be able to take one party up at a time, unless it’s big enough to ensure 6 feet of distance between parties.
For base lodges, Brady said they can only operate at 50% occupancy or a maximum of 75 people per space, whichever number is smaller.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.