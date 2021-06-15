As the rest of the city is reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic, the downtown Flagship Cinemas might not be.
While the theater is listed online as “temporarily closed” online, the box office telephone line has been disconnected and Mayor David Allaire said Tuesday his understanding was that the theater was closed permanently, though he had not received any official notification. Representatives of the company, which operates several theaters along the East Coast, could not be reached Tuesday.
“The word we got when they closed for the pandemic is that they were closing for good and not reopening,” Allaire said. “We’re hoping, if that were the case, some other company would come in and take over the operation.”
Allaire said he has had talks with the owners of the downtown shopping plaza about the theater’s future.
“That’s a big space,” Allaire said. “That was a big draw for people to come downtown and people still like to go to the movies.”
Downtown Rutland Partnership executive director Nikki Hindman said she will play a role in trying to find a new operator for the theater, and that a changing of the guard at the space could prove a positive.
“I believe this opens up an opportunity to find a company that’s more community-minded and wants to work with downtown on events to enrich the community,” she said. “We never had a relationship with Flagship since I’ve been at the Downtown Partnership.”
Hindman also raised the possibility of, instead of a chain, fostering an independent operation there like Montpelier’s Savoy Theater.
The Paramount Theatre, another local fixture, was a movie theater for part of its existence and still shows classic movies on a high-definition projector screen periodically. Executive Director Eric Mallette said showing first-run movies at the historic theater would require significant capital investment and pose logistical challenges.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), echoed Hindman’s comments on a movieplex’s economic value.
“What is interesting about a movie theater is it draws regionally,” he said. “People will often go to the movies, go to dinner, vice-versa. ... I think there is a definite value in attracting a new vendor for that.”
