MONTPELIER — Officials say nearly 10,000 Vermonters have received their first shot of the vaccine for the novel coronavirus, but it’ll be about a month until it will be available to older residents who don’t live in long-term care facilities.
At his regular news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said the state’s vaccination teams are meeting multiple times a day.
“Keeping track of what we’re getting in, what’s going out and the progress we’re making to ensure we meet our top goal of preventing as many deaths as possible,” Scott said.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said about 9,800 residents have been vaccinated so far. Of those, Smith said 8,000 have been health care workers, 900 have been emergency medical service workers and the remaining 900 were older residents in long-term care facilities.
Those at facilities are being vaccinated by pharmacies through a contract with the federal government. Smith said those companies have 72 hours to report vaccinations to the government so the number of people who have received their first shot of the vaccine may be higher.
The secretary said nearly all residents at skilled nursing facilities, where the frailest residents live, should receive their first shot by Jan. 8. The vaccine requires two shots, weeks apart, for maximum effectiveness.
Smith said the state is working with the federal government to accelerate distribution of the vaccine to the other long-term care facilities in Vermont. He said those at Kinney Drugs have told the state they are willing to get everyone at the facilities it’s assigned to their first shot by the middle of January. Smith said those at Walgreens have said they are interested in accelerating the vaccination program.
Once those at long-term care facilities have received their first shot, the secretary said the state will start vaccinating others. Officials are hoping to move into this phase in about a month. Smith said residents will be able to get the vaccine at primary care providers, pharmacies, Department of Health district offices, and at vaccination sites set up in conjunction with the state’s COVID-19 testing sites across the state.
“Vaccines will be prioritized and given based on age. Because the older you are, the more vulnerable you are to COVID-19,” he said.
Smith said those with underlying health conditions will also be a priority, regardless of age.
Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, said there were 82 new cases of the virus to report Tuesday, as well as an additional death, bringing the death toll in Vermont to 130. Levine said there have been 10 deaths during the past five days.
The commissioner said 70% of the deaths in the state took place at long-term care facilities.
“That statistic alone reveals why we have agreed that these Vermonters belong in the highest priority group (for the vaccine),” he said.
Levine said all but seven of the deaths were those who were 60 years old or older.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.