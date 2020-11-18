Northwest Primary School students spent Wednesday learning remotely after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.
"We knew at some point there'd be a case or two," Rutland City Superintendent William Olsen said Wednesday.
Olsen the school was slated to resume in-person teaching Thursday, but two kindergarten classes would remain in quarantine and learning remotely through next week. Olsen said this is the first time anyone at the city schools has tested positive and there was no indication of exposure at any of the other campuses.
"Our job — we have to make a line list, it's called, for anyone who might have come in close contact," Olsen said. "All this is going on. We keep hearing back that all the people they've tested have come back negative."
Olsen said contact tracing was challenging with such young students, who tend not to remember who they might have come into close contact with quite as readily as adults.
"I think that's why the Department of Health recommended, you've got a group of kids in that class, just quarantine them all," Olsen said. "I've heard about the process from other districts, other superintendents. It's reassuring to know the Department of Health is on top of this stuff."
Olsen said it appeared the child was exposed outside the school.
"That's generally how it's happening — it's not spreading in the schools," he said. "That's what the Department of Health is saying and what's happening in other states. It's up to people to follow the guidelines and keep the schools open."
Department of Health officials responded to inquiries on the situation, stating they could not comment on individual cases.
Olsen said the Northwest School, which includes kindergarten through second grade, has 190 students and 58 staff members. Olsen said 81% of the students were doing fully in-person instruction, 16% were fully online and 3% had taken the "hybrid" option.
