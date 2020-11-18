Northwest Primary School is meeting remotely Wednesday after a student there tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Bill Olsen said most the school is expected to resume in-person classes Thursday, as the Department of Health progresses on contact tracing. However, two kindergarten classes will continue to meet online until Nov. 26, he said.

Olsen said Wednesday morning that the child was exposed outside of the school and that, so far, every test administered at the school as part of contact tracing has come back negative.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

