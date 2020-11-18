Northwest Primary School is meeting remotely Wednesday after a student there tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Bill Olsen said most the school is expected to resume in-person classes Thursday, as the Department of Health progresses on contact tracing. However, two kindergarten classes will continue to meet online until Nov. 26, he said.
Olsen said Wednesday morning that the child was exposed outside of the school and that, so far, every test administered at the school as part of contact tracing has come back negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.