MONTPELIER — State officials say students are struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic and “kids are not OK.”
At his regular Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said school administrators, teachers, staff, parents and students across Vermont are working hard and facing challenges they’ve never faced before.
“The fact that our kids are struggling is not a reflection of the efforts of schools, teachers, parents or kids. The pandemic has put a tremendous strain on everyone. And I know they are doing their very best,” Scott said.
The governor said thanks to residents following the state’s guidelines in suppressing the spread of the virus, Vermont is much closer than other states in getting kids back into school five days a week. He said it’s been nearly a year since in-person instruction was shut down in response to the pandemic. Scott said schools worked quickly to set up remote learning to mitigate any loss of learning.
Today, he said about 30% of schools are teaching in person, about half are using a hybrid model and 20% are fully remote.
He said even with improvements in remote learning and some in-person teaching available, it’s not enough.
“As a result, our kids are not OK,” he said.
The governor said he has set a goal of getting all students back into the classroom before the end of the school year and hopefully by the end of April. He said the science and the data shows students are struggling with learning outside of the classroom. Scott said the science and data also shows students can return to the classroom and the state will still be able to manage the pandemic.
“We have to start assessing the educational, social and emotional impact the pandemic and remote learning has had on our kids. Then we have to work together to reverse those impacts as quickly as we possibly can. And that means, in this case, in-person instruction,” he said.
Sarah Squirrel, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health, said remote and hybrid learning has left students without the benefit of social interaction, personal connection and a sense of safety, structure and routine.
Squirrel said even before the pandemic, state officials were seeing concerning trends around the mental health of students. She said back thenm one in three youth reported feeling sad or hopeless. That number was six in 10 for LGBTQ students, she said.
She said the state sent around a survey and compared the data from fall 2020 to fall 2019. According to that survey, students aged 12 to 17 are dealing with an increase in depressive symptoms and an increase in anxiety.
“And around 70% of youth reported that the pandemic made their anxiety, worry, mood, loneliness a little or a lot worse,” Squirrel said.
She said pediatricians across Vermont are reporting increased demand for mental health services.
“A pediatric emergency physician noted the adolescent-age children are struggling. There are an increased number of emergency department visits for acute mental health needs,” Squirrel said.
She said a primary care pediatrician reported in September there was no wait list for the 11 mental health providers available to that doctor. Squirrel said the doctor reported there are now 70 people on a wait list.
Squirrel read a report from another doctor that said, “The children are not OK. Every single day, the bulk of my time in pediatrics is spent managing the mental health of kids between the ages of 11 and 18.”
She said truancy and absences at schools are on the rise.
She said families are also under incredible stress.
“And we have to keep in mind, when the caregivers have diminished capacity, it increases stress on children and decreases the buffering that we have to decrease risk,” she said.
Squirrel said a school serves as a point of access to services and having students in the classroom allows school officials to assess students’ needs. She said nearly half of students receiving mental health services did so in school last year. Squirrel said the Department for Children and Families has reported a 21% decrease in calls to its centralized intake and emergency services.
“The two most important factors in helping children cope with anxiety are communication and connection. And children are missing that connection right now. … With less access to resources, less access to protective factors leads to increased vulnerability and risk. And decreased calls to child protection indicates that many children may be suffering in silence,” she said.
Holly Moorehouse is executive director of Vermont Afterschool, a statewide nonprofit focused on supporting and sustaining learning opportunities outside of the school day. Moorehouse said the emotional impact of the pandemic on adolescents and teens is especially significant.
“Just at a time when everything they are biologically, developmentally and socially is supposed to be about connecting with peers, figuring out who they want to be, building a sense of self-identity and experiencing growing independence, many are cut off, isolated and lonely,” she said.
Moorehouse said a year to adults is quite different than a year to a teen. For a 16-year-old, she said that’s a sixteenth of their life and a quarter of their high school experience.
“This is a year they will not get back. And it’s a year that should be full of milestones,” she said.
She said young people need to feel safe and supported to reengage in learning and recover from the loss the pandemic has caused.
Dan French, secretary of the Vt. Department of Education, said the state is launching an education recovery plan. Each school district or union will be required to have a recovery team and recovery coordinator. The focus will be on coordinating local and regional recovery efforts at schools and to respond to state planning requirements. Each district will also be assigned a state support team which will serve as liaison with other state agencies to coordinate the response in each region.
The organization phase is expected to be completed by March 15 followed by a needs assessment by April 15. The planning phase will take until May 15 with the goal of implementation by June 1.
