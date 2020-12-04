Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.