MONTPELIER — State officials say residents will soon have multiple options to choose from when signing up to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Tuesday news conference, Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said Walgreens has been added to the pharmacies that will receive vaccines directly from the federal government and set up appointments. Kinney Drugs has been vaccinating people in Vermont under this program.
Smith said he’s been told Walgreens will receive between 1,000 and 2,000 doses a week starting at the end of this week. These doses are in addition to the 11,000 or so doses the state receives weekly.
He said residents who are 75 years old or older can sign up for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health’s website or Walgreens’ website.
He said there are about 20 Walgreens in Vermont that will participate in this program and four of them are in the southern part of the state. State officials have been trying to increase vaccination sites in that part of the state so Smith said this was good news.
The governor wasn’t in attendance for the start of his news conference because he was on a call with other governors and the Biden Administration about measures taken in response to the pandemic.
Scott said the federal government will distribute an additional 500,000 doses to states during the next three weeks with about 500 of them coming to this state.
Health officials discovered they can get an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine from the vials in which it is shipped. Scott said the state’s vaccine allotment may change because the federal government will start counting that extra dose.
“This may skew (the numbers) just a bit, maybe 50 doses or so, but we’ll figure it out,” he said.
He said another federal program will bring more vaccine to Vermont. He said the federal government will contract with federally qualified health centers, similar to the pharmacy program.
The governor didn’t have all the details, but he said 250,000 doses will go to those health centers across the country, 250 coming to Vermont, starting this week and building up to one million doses. The governor said the million doses includes the first and second dose when the state has only been counting the first dose when discussing vaccine allotment. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy.
He said Pfizer has also told the federal government it will be able to produce 50 million more doses than initially thought by the end of March.
While state officials are happy more vaccine is getting here and more vaccination sites are opening up, having multiple choices for residents to pick from, including options in which the state isn’t involved, could cause logistical issues. Someone might sign up for multiple vaccine appointments both through the state and federal programs and take whichever one they want.
“It poses a lot of complications for all the programs trying to work together, especially when you have an outside program that’s not really connected to the state’s registration program. We’re trying to work those issues out right now,” Smith said, adding any solutions will have to include close communication with the other entities involved.
The governor said he and his counterparts in other states are concerned about the potential logistical issues.
“We’re appreciative of receiving more vaccines, but every time they develop a new program it adds a layer of complexity, and we just want to make sure that we’re doing this in a seamless way. The common message I think from most governors would be to the federal government ‘Please keep increasing the supply, and let us handle distribution,’” Scott said.
The number of Vermonters who are older than 75 years and have registered for a vaccine appointment has stagnated at more than 33,000. The governor said state officials will soon have information to share about vaccinating those who are 70 to 74 years old. That group would be followed by those aged 65 to 69 years old and then those with high-risk health conditions.
