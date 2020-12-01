For the student actors at Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, the coronavirus pandemic has taught them at least one show-business truism: The show must go on.
With health and safety guidelines making it impossible to stage a play in front of a live audience this fall, the OV theater department has pivoted online to offer a virtual performance of its forthcoming production.
This isn’t OV’s first foray into virtual productions. Last month, students in grades 8-10 performed “Brother’s Grimm Specatulathon,” which was recorded on Zoom and premiered on the online streaming platform Broadway on Demand.
The production of “7 Ways to Say I Love You,” by Adam Szymkowicz, featuring students in grades 10-12, will premiere this Friday and Saturday also on Broadway on Demand.
“7 Ways” is a collection of seven short plays connected by a central theme of love and relationships with tones that shift between comedy, drama and even a little camp.
The cast of 13 actors has rehearsed virtually for several weeks. Scenes were recorded over two weekends last month.
Jeffrey Hull, head of the OV theater department, said the finished product — which he recorded and edited — will look more like a movie than a stage play. Scenes were shot on location around Brandon, actors performed multiple takes and multiple camera setups were used.
“Each line was probably said at least three times so that we could (capture) it from three different angles,” Hull said. “When I went in to put it all together, I could choose the best one just like post-production work in a film or TV show.”
According to Hull, all the scenes were recorded following COVID-19 regulations, including observing social distancing and wearing face masks. The masks, he explained, were clear so actors could see each other’s facial expressions.
The result gives the production a very timely feel, Hull said.
“It’s very modern in the fact that it feels like it’s set in today’s pandemic,” he said. “I was wondering how that was going to work out in the end, and it ended up looking quite nice. That’s part of my plan is to figure out how to use the masks when we do live productions again.”
Senior Rune Speyers said recording the scenes took away the pressure that comes with performing onstage in front of an audience.
In his vignette, which is a film-noir riff, Speyers plays a hard-boiled detective being confronted by a jilted lover. The scenes were shot in black-and-white to match the genre’s aesthetic.
“I think immediately having that pressure alleviated with the ability to just press a button and stop recording and then start again — that was a new way of acting, a new level of pressure. Usually, it’s, you’re either rehearsing or you’re doing it. This time, it’s neither, which was interesting,” he said.
“It’s been, by far, the farthest-out thing that I’ve done theatrically,” he said.
Elsewhere, senior Melody Falker stars in a classic boy-meets-girl story taking place inside a pizza shop, which locals will recognize as the Brandon House of Pizza.
She also enjoyed the new experience of acting in front of a camera rather than on stage.
“I found it easier, honestly, because if you’re on stage and you mess up, you just have to go with it. But being able to record it several times definitely made it a lot less stressful,” she said.
Because of how the play was captured, the cast has been able to see one another’s scenes.
“I’m not going to know what the whole show feels like until I’m watching it Friday,” Falker said.
“It’s just like movies; they only know their parts, they don’t see the whole thing. They don’t even know how their parts turned out in the end after I edit it together,” Hull said.
While Hull is eager to get back on stage, he thinks this experiment will influence the way he approaches future theater productions.
“I could see doing some aspects of this in the future,” he said, imagining how some scenes could be filmed outside of the production and then projected onstage for actors to interact with.
Falker, who served as assistant director on the “Brother’s Grimm” production last month, has also enjoyed the opportunity to work in a different performance medium.
“It’s definitely different than acting on stage, being filmed, but I would consider this personally … to be way bigger of an opportunity for me to work on my actual acting skills,” she said, explaining that acting in a smaller scene required her to figure out how to further develop her character and work on using body language, facial expressions and tone.
Hull said he has seen a “lot of growth” in his students because of it.
“They’ve become better actors,” Hull said, noting that this format has allowed for more one-on-one attention. “We really talked about acting a lot more, and how you create that with your face, how you can do that in the space and how you get that across on camera, which I’m very excited to see how that translates when we go back on stage.”
Otter Valley Union High School’s Walking Stick Theatre production of “7 Ways to Say I Love You” will be available to stream online this Friday and Saturday from Broadway On Demand at bit.ly/ov-7ways. The cost to watch is $5, plus a $2.95 service fee.
