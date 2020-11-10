Eight patients and one staff member at a Rutland nursing facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Richard Feifer, chief medical officer at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, which is owned by Genesis HealthCare, said in an email statement Tuesday that the facility had tested all patients, residents and staff members on Sunday and would conduct additional “whole-house” testing on Wednesday, Friday and Nov. 15.
Feifer said they identified a “positive symptomatic” patient and immediately tested the entire building.
“The facility had been testing its patients, residents and staff monthly per protocols and utilized the (point-of-care) testing devices as planned when a possible case arose,” he wrote. “POC testing provides for immediate results and isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Feifer said he was unable to provide any information on the conditions of the infected patients.
Mayor David Allaire said that state officials briefed him and several members of the Rutland County delegation Tuesday afternoon and said the outbreak appeared confined to the memory-care unit. He said he appreciated the state making the effort to keep local officials informed.
“I guess I would feel better once we had a better idea if we had any exposure outside the building,” he said. “So far it appears contained to that unit.”
Conor Kennedy, spokesman for the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living, said it was unclear how the outbreak entered the facility.
“It’s sort of hard to figure that out in these contained environments, especially now that there’s more visitation,” he said.
However, Kennedy said an aggressive testing regime identified the outbreak quickly, and that Genesis moved just as quickly to quarantine the positive individuals.
“We learned quickly in the early stages that’s a really crucial step to stop that spread and they were able to do that right away,” he said. “There’s a level of cohorting that happens as they get results and testing continues. ... Right now, it’s a single-floor situation.”
Genesis has two positive cases among the staff at another of their Rutland facilities, the Mountain View Center, in September. Feifer said there had not been any other cases at their affiliated center and Kennedy said all indications were that the company had done everything it was supposed to.
“They have a pretty rigorous set-up down there,” Kennedy said.
Feifer offered a list of steps the facility has taken, including: screening residents and patients for symptoms three times a day; screening and taking temperatures of all staff upon building entry; requiring all staff to wear personal protective equipment; visitation restrictions and cancellation of nonessential outside medical appointments. He said they are providing Zoom conferencing capabilities to families in lieu of visits and are keeping patients, families and residents updated via regular video conference calls.
The outbreak comes as cases increase inside and outside Vermont.
Allaire said he did not think it was necessary yet to scale back any of the moves taken to loosen restrictions in Rutland, such as the reopening of City Hall.
“I’m going to be closely monitoring the situation day to day,” he said. “We’re going to just follow the guidelines and the recommendations that came out of the health department. ... Right now it’s business as usual, but it could change.”
