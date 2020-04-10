Public works projects across the state are falling prey to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has suspended all the projects it funds.
Locally, Rutland Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said for the city that includes replacement of culverts on Park and Church streets. Wennberg said the latter “is falling into the stream.”
“There’s a very limited window because both of those require working in the streams, and the Department of Environmental Conservation has a very narrow timeframe in which we can do that,” he said.
Wennberg said the job also requires large custom-made precast concrete pieces that may not be available for delivery on time due to various work slowdowns.
The city’s wastewater projects are not subject to any orders, Wennberg said, but could have their own problems.
“The force main project has started,” he said. “The digester project is a little further down the road because of issues with steel, but the force main has started and stopped, and is being reviewed.”
It stopped, he said, because a lateral drill hit a hard spot and the engineers need to figure out the best way through.
The work delays should not keep the city from starting the work under the recently passed $5 million paving bond later in the year, he said.
“We don’t expect this to last for the entire construction season,” he said. “Heaven help us if it does.”
Rutland Town, on the other hand, is suspending its summer paving for the time being and planning to combine 2020 and 2021 into one year for roadwork, according to Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini.
“The highway budget you can carry over to next year,” Terenzini said. “All the other budgets, it goes back to the voters to lower taxes.”
Terenzini said the town’s budget is highly dependent on its 1% sales tax, which is likely threatened by the slowdown of commerce due to the pandemic.
“We don’t know what our next quarterly revenue is going to look like,” he said. “We don’t want to run a deficit, so by not paving, we’re holding on to our cash.”
Terenzini said the $300,000 water line project on Randbury Road is still a go; it is funded from the water account rather than taxes.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
