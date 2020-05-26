MONTPELIER — A key legislative committee has embraced a multiple-choice approach to plugging a now-anticipated $133 million hole in the state’s education fund and, as promised, one of the choices won’t be raising property taxes beyond the levels that were projected before the COVID-19 crisis hit.
It took some last-minute refinements, and theirs won’t be the final word, but members of the House Ways and Means Committee coalesced behind the proposal during a pair of virtual sessions this week.
Though two members were missing from the afternoon session, Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, chair of the influential committee, said the otherwise unanimous decision sent as clear a signal as possible to school districts, including several that are readying to vote, and in some cases re-vote, budgets for the coming school year.
“It’s going to make a big difference,” Ancel predicted on Tuesday. “Particularly for those towns that are about to vote this is actually going to be a big deal to have this (legislation) moving.”
Of particular note, according to Ancel, is the absence of any additional reliance on the property tax to address a shortfall that is still well north of nine figures despite trending in the right direction in recent weeks.
Earlier estimates suggested the funding gap could be as wide as $167 million and while $133 million sounds a bit better, it’s still $133 million.
The anticipated shortfall is tied to tanking revenues generated by consumption taxes in a Vermont economy that is still slowly reopening amid the ongoing pandemic.
While short on specifics, the bill passed by the committee includes options that range from a federal bailout to borrowing and almost everything in between.
Property taxes aren’t on the list as Ancel and others on the committee have pledged amid projections that relying on them to wipe out an ocean of red ink would require crippling increase in the education property tax that at one point was forecast at a jaw-dropping 22 cents.
Eager to end any uncertainty about what the committee might do, Ancel gently nudged members to make a decision she said would take an important issue off the table.
“I’d love to get this voted today, but I don’t want to force a vote if people need more time with it,’ she said.
That was more than enough of a nudge as members said they were satisfied with a proposal that keeps all of the options they are willing to entertain in play, while ruling out the one they were never interested in.
Some of the options are more palatable than others and none is more appealing from the committee’s perspective than using federal funds to address the state revenue shortfall. Barring a supplemental appropriation or a more flexible interpretation of how Vermont can use its $1.25 billion share of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that won’t be possible.
On the opposite end of a spectrum that includes tapping other sources of revenue and “reducing costs” is borrowing — either from some other state fund, or more conventional short-term financing.
While that might ultimately be necessary, Ancel and others agreed borrowing should be a last resort.
State Treasurer Beth Pearce, who attended the online session, agreed — endorsing the suggestion that any borrowing associated with the current crisis be limited to a term of five years.
“Borrowing is never a revenue source, but it is a mechanism to pay your bills,” Pearce said.
Much of the committee’s discussion on Tuesday focused on a feature of the proposal that would have lowered the target amount carried in the education fund’s stabilization reserve fund from 5 percent to 2 percent of its annual total as part of the strategy for dealing with the projected shortfall.
All agreed the reserve was a useful tool to manage fluctuations from one year to the next, even as some wondered whether now was the time to plan to carry an estimated $38 million more than is needed to cover the cost of the state’s public education system.
“There’s no point in having a reserve if you can never ever use it,” said Rep. George Till, D-Jericho.
Mark Perrault, of the Joint Fiscal Office, said the reserve was used this year, is now long gone and the committee was debating what that should look like in an audit.
“This is sort of an abstract exercise in deciding how you want to present the (balance) sheet more than it is a real discussion about money,” Perrault said. “You can add ‘$20 million’ to the stabilization reserve … bring it up to 5% and the deficit ... gets bigger, or you can go the other way and reduce it and the deficit becomes smaller.
“We’re not talking about real money here,” he added.
Committee members generally agreed the 5% target was largely “aspirational” and whether it was 2 percent or 5% the fund would likely have to be replenished with borrowed money.
“I still have a fantasy that we’re going to be able to use enough federal money that we won’t have a deficit and we will not have to borrow and the reserves will be – maybe not at 5% — … (but) better than 2%,” Ancel said.
Ancel conceded that was probably wishful thinking and a combination of options — including reducing costs at the state and local levels — would be needed.
“I don’t want to close the door to cost reductions being part of the solution,” she said.
Ancel was least enthusiastic about borrowing to cover costs and successfully lobbied for the last resort language that was included with respect to that option.
Ancel said the most attractive attributes of the bill, which will now be considered by House lawmakers, is that it fixes the income yield that will be used to set the homestead property tax rate, as well as the non-homestead tax rate at levels that were discussed before most budgets were approved on Town Meeting Day in March.
That doesn’t mean school tax rates won’t increase in many, if not most, communities. However, it does mean those increases won’t be compounded by an additional sharp spike needed to replenish the education fund to make up for the loss of revenues that will continue into the fiscal year that starts July 1.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.