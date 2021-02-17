Kandis Charlton said all vaccines are fussy to work with, but the ones for COVID-19 can be extra tricky.
Charlton is a critical care paramedic and the head of training and education for Regional Ambulance. She has been overseeing the organizations program to get the vaccine to people who cannot leave their homes, a role she took on because she is also a licensed practical nurse who has worked with vaccines. Charlton said she has always liked going on calls, and that now she particularly likes getting to be proactive about helping people.
“People don’t think of EMS at all until they need us,” she said.
Many of the people getting the vaccine through Regional Ambulance — which is not taking calls directly, but through referrals by organizations like the Southwest Vermont Council on Aging and Bayada Home Health Care — live in remote parts of the county, and Charlton said finding the homes is sometimes difficult.
“I had to stop at a neighbor’s house and have the neighbor call the patient,” she said of one delivery. “I was way out where there’s no cellphone and no GPS. As an EMS worker, I have never not found a patient. It’s just different.”
Regional Ambulance started delivering vaccines last week. Charlton said they only last 120 hours refrigerated and have to be brought up to room temperature to be reconstituted, after which they have to be administered in 6 hours.
“We had 45 vaccines and all of them got delivered on time,” she said, adding that the rest of the staff stepped up to cover the regular duties of the EMTs who were handling the vaccinations. “Everybody has been so happy and has so well received us. These are people who’d been homebound and haven’t seen anybody for a long time. ... They just want to hear a little bit about what’s going on in the world. ... This older population is like ‘Give it to me, I want the vaccine.’”
Before Regional Ambulance even got to that point, the organization had to do electrical work to install a certain type of refrigeration unit with two different alarms triggered by different temperatures.
Jim Finger, the CEO and administrator of Regional Ambulance, said Charlton was uniquely positioned to walk the organization through the steps to prepare.
“She’s the only one who really has that background,” he said. “We have critical care paramedics and paramedics who give shots, but it’s not a vaccine. It’s not part of our duties. Having someone who was able to do that was really helpful. We wouldn’t have done it, but she made it easier.”
Charlton’s family moved to the area from Louisiana in the mid 1980s and she grew up in North Clarendon. She said she was a year or two out of high school, living in Castleton and working as a nurse’s aide when she got a mailer saying the town was looking for volunteer firefighters. Charlton said her father had been a volunteer firefighter and the idea caught hold of her.
When she went in to inquire at the town office, Maryann Jakubowksi of the rescue squad offered to pay for her to take an EMT class if she’d join them. Charlton said she started to realize she’d found her calling.
“I liked the patients,” she said. “I also like how you work autonomously. Everything’s a quick decision. If you like change, quick change, this is a good career.”
So she went to Hudson Valley Community College and trained at Albany Medical Center
The career also led her to her husband, who was a Fair Haven firefighter when they met in the back of an ambulance during a call.
“When I’m in the back of an ambulance, taking care of a patient, I have a different personality,” she said. “I kind of become, ‘I need this, I need this.’ I’m not sure how much he liked that. I looked at him and thought he was cute.”
As her career as an EMT progressed, Charlton continued to “dabble” in nursing, including the job that taught her how to handle vaccines.
Betty Kapitan, of Danby, said her father, who lives 2 miles off Route 7, was one of the early recipients, having gotten his first shot on Valentine’s Day. She said she’s not sure how she would have gotten her father vaccinated if Regional Ambulance hadn’t come to them. She said she’s trying to find caregivers for him because of his mobility issues and that they opted against a nursing home in part because of the pandemic.
“It was really nice he could get his shot because he’s not really able to walk a long distance and getting him to a car would be really difficult right now,” she said. “We’ve been listening for the vaccines and waiting for the vaccines and it’s finally here. This was a real blessing.”
