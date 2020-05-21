Paramount ticket-holders who hold on to their tickets can also give one to a health care worker.
The Paramount Theatre and Rutland Regional Medical Center this week announced the creation of the Standing Ovation Fund, which will make free tickets available to essential hospital employees once the theater reopens.
In mid-March, the Paramount postponed all shows scheduled for the following five weeks, at the time expecting to reopen April 20. As the pandemic has continued, the Paramount has remained closed, with the Righteous Brothers show originally scheduled for next week among the mounting cancellations. Tickets for cancelled shows could be turned in for a cash refund or a gift certificate.
The Paramount has pledged a donation of one ticket to the Standing Ovation Fund for every ticket-holder who opts for a gift certificate, along with a 20% credit applied to the gift certificate. Ticket-holders can opt to donate the full value of their purchases to the theater, in which case the Paramount double the donation to the fund.
"This is an example of a win-win," said Programming Director Eric Mallette. "We all measure winning in different ways. ... These folks deserve a break. They deserve a night out. ... Any opportunity we have as an organization to retain some dollars on tickets, that's a win."
While the Paramount is a nonprofit, it still has bills to pay, much like the businesses that are struggling with pandemic-induced closures.
"We're holding a lot of bags, shows that may or may not happen," Mallette said.
Just how much the Paramount is on the hook for a cancellation varies from contract to contract.
"The Paramount is not going anywhere," Mallette said. "We have faith our supporters are going to continue to support us even when we're dark."
Mallette said he was unable to say which of the canceled shows were likely to be rescheduled, noting that the tours themselves had been called off. He did say that all of the shows had been expected to be well-attended on the basis of strong advance ticket sales, which meant the Paramount has a good chance of finding itself on those tours' schedules if and when they resume.
Mallette said the Paramount has yet to develop reopening plans and is waiting on the release of state guidelines. He has said the lineup when they do reopen is likely to be based on a poll of previous audiences, determining what type of shows are most likely draw in a pre-vaccine world — a process they have yet to begin.
"I think we're getting closer," he said. "I think it's important to poll people when the picture is a little more clear. ... I think polling too early is going to give us unclear data."
Mallette said disbursement of tickets from the fund will be handled under a system the Paramount is developing with the hospital.
