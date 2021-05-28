The Paramount Theatre isn’t quite ready to let people in yet, so it’s inviting them out.
The Paramount announced this week it is partnering with Catamount Radio and the Vermont State Fair to create an outdoor concert venue in a meadow behind the fairgrounds. The theater announced a lineup of past favorites who will perform there this summer. Paramount executive director Eric Mallette said he was expecting a hunger for live events, but also a possible reluctance to be part of an indoor crowd and that he wants the theater to reopen responsibly.
“This is a return to normalcy while walking before running,” Mallette said Friday.
The “Outside the Box” series kicks off July 17 with Sublime tribute band Badfish. Steve Earle plays July 23 followed by Steven Page of the Barenaked Ladies on July 24, Vermont Symphony Orchestra on July 25. The rest of the lineup is tribute acts with Tusk (Fleetwood Mac) July 3, Eaglemania (the Eagles) Aug. 6, ABBA the concert (ABBA) Aug. 7 and The Machine (Pink Floyd) Aug. 14. Ticket prices vary from show to show, but Mallette said they will all be in the $30 to $50 range.
“The Paramount creates opportunity in the midst of uncertainty,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of Community and Economic Development in the Rutland Region. “The timing couldn’t be better. There’s uncertainty in the minds of many on whether they should gather. This is a transition time and the Paramount is creating that transition.”
Jepson said the outdoor venue had the added benefit of being one more feature for the regional marketing campaign to talk up.
If all goes well, Mallette said indoor shows will resume in the fall.
“Being responsible with our community support, we are going to announce a reduced season with the anticipation that the market will resoundingly hope for more — which we will then give them,” he said. “Once we see the market’s response, we can add dates as the season progresses. ... We’ll make certain the desire is there to come in and sit indoors and enjoy a show. Certainly some mitigation steps will be in place — increased air filtration, greater air circulation, more frequent cleanings.”
In the meantime, Mallette said they are excited to launch what they are dubbing “The Meadow and the Vermont State Fairgrounds,” which will be on a patch of land outside the fence, behind the former location of the the 4-H horse arena. Mallette said they are limiting ticket sales to 1,000 people to accommodate guests with a desire for continued social distancing, but that it could hold up to 2,500.
“Those that would like a little more room than others will have their opportunity to find their own spot and spread out,” he said. “Our hope is, this is a stepping stone to Rutland having a more permanent outdoor concert series.”
Mallette said the Paramount is in strong financial shape despite being shut down for more than a year.
“We had wonderful support prior to COVID and then throughout the pandemic,” he said. “Though we were closed, the support continued and that’s what’s allowing us to reopen.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
