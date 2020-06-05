The Paramount Theatre and Vermont State Fair trying to make it safe to go to the movies — even if they make it feel unsafe to go in the water in the process.
The two organizations are partnering to open a drive-in theater on the fairgrounds, kicking off a summer movie series on July 3 with the original summer blockbuster, “Jaws.”
“We’re a theater that can’t produce any shows,” Paramount Programming Director Eric Mallette said. “We can’t gather people here in our auditorium.”
In addition to the Paramount needing something to do, Mallette said, the community needed something to enjoy about summer.
“We know people’s vacation plans are going to be changed,” he said. “Travel outside of the state hasn’t been encouraged for a while.”
In talking with the fair association, Mallette said, a drive-in theater made perfect sense. After the kick off, he said, the plan is to show movies every Friday and Saturday through the end of August.
“It will vary a little bit depending on what we see for a response, but we are optimistic people will embrace this,” he said.
Admission will be limited to 85 vehicles and cost $25 per car, with no limit on how many people can be in a car.
“It’s our goal to make this as affordable as possible for families, given that times are tight right now,” Mallette said.
Tickets, at least for the first two weekends, will only be available in advance through the Paramount website. Vehicles will be allowed in through the Park Street entrance and movie-goers will be asked to observe social distancing, remaining in their cars. The sound will be broadcast via radio so film-goers can listen on their car stereos. Showtimes will be at dusk — between 8:45 and 9 p.m.
“These will be weather-dependent,” he said. “Should it rain, that night’s movie will be canceled.”
Mallette said the roughly 600-square-foot screen — roughly the same width as the stage at the Paramount, would be a permanent structure built by volunteers and that they would have the same HD projection capabilities used at the theater.
“The goal is (the screen) lives there indefinitely and we can do this again next summer, too,” he said.
Mayor David Allaire said he was excited by the news and has fond memories of the city’s previous drive-in theater, which was located where Alderman’s Chevrolet is now and closed in the mid- to late-1970s.
“It was there when I was a youngster and in my teenage years,” he said. “Then the drive-ins began to fall off the map.”
Mallette said the full line-up is still being determined, but it would not include first-run movies. He said they would aim to pick films with a wide appeal, keeping in mind that younger children would likely be excluded because of the late start time and that they would be looking more at the “teenage-plus demographic.” He said “Jaws” seemed like a natural choice for the opening weekend.
“People probably aren’t going to be spending much time in the ocean this year anyway,” he said.
