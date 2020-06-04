The Paramount Theatre has taken over the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display, ensuring the show will go on.
The event is normally run by the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, but Executive Director Mary Cohen said her board decided to bow out this year because of concerns it may inspire people to neglect the social distancing guidelines intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s unfortunate, but our board decided being responsible for more than 25 people congregating, which is possible, is not something we wanted to take on,” she said.
Enter the Paramount Theatre, whose programming director, Eric Mallette, said a fireworks show seemed to him like the perfect sort of celebration to have while observing social distancing.
“You can see fireworks for miles,” he said. “We figured, we are in the business of putting on shows. We cannot put on shows in our building right now. Here’s a chance to put on a great big show that people can responsibly celebrate in a socially distant way. ... This seems like a good opportunity to give people something to look forward to at a time when there isn’t good news popping up every day.”
The fireworks will be launched from the Vermont State Fairgrounds as usual, but the fairgrounds will not be open for parking.
“We will be encouraging people to view them from a place of their own choosing,” he said. “We would not do this if we believed it would put people at risk. We encourage people to obey the guidelines ... and enjoy the fireworks.”
Mallette said he was also working with Catamount Radio to have one of their stations broadcast a selection of patriotic music coinciding with the show.
Fair Association President Robert Congdon said he was glad to partner with the Paramount on the event, even if they weren’t able to put on the annual demolition derby to go along with the fireworks.
“We’ve got a lot we’re trying to do for the community,” he said. “This is an exciting opportunity to keep a decades-old local tradition alive.”
Mallette said the cost of the event is being determined but that it would be paid for through fundraising within the community.
Meanwhile, the Rutland City Police Department is reminding city residents that setting off your own fireworks is, in fact, illegal. The department posted a notice to that effect late last week on its Facebook page, and Chief Brian Kilcullen said they recently issued a civil ticket for a fireworks violation. Police have often said enforcing the fireworks law is difficult because by the time they reach the site of a complaint, the incident is over. In this case, Kilcullen said, they had received multiple calls to the same address.
“I don’t think we were there as the fuse was being lit, but we had sufficient evidence it was happening,” he said.
Kilcullen said police had received numerous complaints about fireworks leading up to Memorial Day, particularly from the Northwest neighborhood. Alderwoman Sharon Davis, a resident of the Northwest neighborhood, said she’d heard complaints from all over the city.
“It is very disruptive to folks — some have difficulties with it due to PTSD, or it bothers their animals,” she said. “I think people enjoy fireworks when it’s appropriate.”
