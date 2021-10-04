As the pandemic wears on, some parents are becoming increasingly critical of local schools' mitigation strategies.
Heading into the new school year, the Agency of Education released a two-page memo advising K-12 school districts to require universal masking for the first 10 instructional days of the school year while student vaccination rates were determined.
But as the highly transmissible delta variant has led to a spike in COVID-19 cases statewide, including in schools, Gov. Phil Scott and his administration have been revising those plans.
Scott has amended his mask recommendations twice in recent weeks — first advising schools keep universal masking in place through Oct. 4 and, last week, extending the recommendation to Nov. 1.
While anti-mask opposition has bubbled up in some school communities, all but one (Canaan) chose to adopt some version of the AOE's guidance. Some have gone even further, implementing indefinite universal masking for all grades and requiring staff get vaccinated.
Districts also are working to keep track of positive cases using contact tracing to determine which students need to quarantine.
According to state data released Sept. 25, 144 COVID-19 cases were reported in schools in the previous seven days for a total of 524 cases since schools reopened this fall.
But absent the hybrid learning options that were in place last school year, some parents have raised concerns that students sent home to quarantine are suffering both academically and psychologically.
At the Sept. 23 meeting of the Barre Unified Union School District Board, several parents spoke about contact tracing and quarantining.
Marcy Kreitz, a mother of two children at Barre Town Elementary School, urged school officials to reconsider contact tracing policies.
“I believe we are sending too many healthy children home. Their education and mental health is suffering,” she said, adding it's putting a financial strain on parents who need to miss work to stay home with their kids.
Marissa Greene, another BTES parent, argued that continuing to keep kids out of schools is having a negative effect on kids' socialization skills.
She said her son, who is in eighth grade, missed 50% of his first two weeks of school, and has been suffering from COVID-related panic attacks.
“We're continuing to only worry about the one thing and we're ignoring mental health of an entire generation,” she said.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey reported, as of Sept. 23, BUUSD has had 24 COVID cases that have required contact tracing, but none have been due to in-school transmission.
Hennessey acknowledged that, given the number of communications being sent to parents, it might feel like there are more cases than that.
“But that indicates the complexity of this contact-tracing process, and how thorough and thoughtful we have to be when we make that very, very serious decision to reach out to a family,” he said.
Rutland City Board of School Commissioner Tricia O'Connor raised the issue at a board meeting last Tuesday.
She argued that quarantining students was disruptive to families and unfairly singled out unvaccinated students.
“When my son was kept home because he had, quote/unquote, been around somebody who had potentially exposed him, that to me, very much reminded me of Ryan White,” she said.
Ryan White was a teenager from Indiana who gained national attention for HIV/AIDS-related discrimination after he was barred from attending school because of his diagnosis.
O'Connor's contact tracing concerns were echoed by Rutland resident Nick Abatiell, who asked for clarification from the board and administrators on what the process looked like in practice.
Greg Schillinger, principal of Rutland High School, explained when a person tests positive, they are interviewed by a school nurse who works to recreate that person's activities during the time that they were contagious. From there, administrators and teachers develop a list of students who are potential contacts.
“Each potential contact gets a separate phone call from an administrator or nurse to discuss the date of their last contact, vaccination status and the date that they can return to school activities,” he said.
Rutland Superintendent Bill Olsen reported that, as of last Monday, 279 students across the district were in quarantine — or 14% of the student population.
Rutland Intermediate School Principal Kerry Coarse stated that none of the cases among her students have led to transmission inside the building.
“So what that tells us is that what we're doing is working,” she said.
Olsen added that the state plans to increase testing at schools, which will hopefully reduce the need to quarantine.
Last week, the AOE announced its new Test to Stay program that will ask close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to take a rapid test every day for seven days after coming in contact with the symptomatic case. Those who test negative can stay in school rather than quarantine. Anyone who opts out of testing will be required to quarantine 14 days.
Also at the meeting, Commissioner O'Connor claimed “statistics are showing” that children are beating COVID, saying the board should be “looking at the bigger picture.”
While pediatric mortality rates and hospitalizations related to COVID remain low, the latest data from American Academy of Pediatrics showed children are contracting the virus in greater numbers.
The AAP stated that the number of new child COVID cases “remains exceptionally high,” with more than 173,000 cases added in the last week of September, and nearly 850,000 added over the past month. Over the last two weeks in September, there was a 7% increase in the number of child COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Dr. Becca Bell, president of the AAP's Vermont chapter, said in terms of pediatric severity, Vermont is doing better than much of the country — a fact she attributed to the state's high community and adolescent vaccination rates.
“Our adolescent population in Vermont is the most vaccinated adolescent population in the country,” she said on Monday.
Bell said people who are vaccinated are less likely to experience severe complications.
Moreover, she argued mortality rates and hospitalizations are not the most useful metrics when analyzing the effects of COVID on children. Rather, she said, a more pressing concern is COVID's long-term effects, such as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) — a rare but serious condition in which different body parts become inflamed — which vaccination can help prevent.
Bell, who has been attending school board meetings and community town halls around Vermont to address COVID-related concerns, acknowledged that families currently exist on a “huge spectrum,” which leads to a lot of tension.
“I totally agree with the families who are concerned about their children missing so much school,” she said. “We really want to minimize disruptions to the school year.”
The AAP, she said, supports the Test to Stay program, explaining that similar programs in other states have been effective.
It is masks and vaccines, however, that remain a big part of keeping kids in schools, according to Bell.
She stressed that there is no evidence showing that mask-wearing poses medical or developmental risks to children or adults.
“And as time goes by, we have more and more evidence that mask-wearing really helps reduce transmission of COVID-19,” she said.
In addition to COVID, Bell stated that wearing masks will help reduce the transmission of a number of other respiratory viruses in Vermont right now.
She also encouraged people to get vaccinated.
“Having family members vaccinated, having staff vaccinated, having older siblings vaccinated, all of that helps contribute to reducing the community spread of COVID, and will help lessen the likelihood that COVID enters a school,” she said, adding that a vaccine for children ages 5 and up likely will be introduced in the coming weeks.
Bell acknowledged after more than a year and a half, families are struggling with virus mitigation, but urged them to stick with it.
“So I would ask for families to be kind and patient with schools, because they are doing a ton of work right now — more work than they've ever had to do around this,” she said.
On Monday, the state reported 192 new cases of COVID, with 42 hospitalizations, including 14 people in intensive care. One new death was reported over the weekend.
