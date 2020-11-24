Local yoga instructors are asking people to join them Sunday and not just to work off all that turkey.
The group has organized a daylong online “yogathon,” including demonstrations of a variety of yoga styles, as well as live music. Participants are asked to donate to a GoFundMe established to help with the medical expenses of Antwan Drew, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire
“We’ve been wanting to do this for a year,” said organizer Cristy Murphy, one of the instructors and Drew’s sister-in-law. “The idea came up a year ago and all of a sudden I got the feeling it had to happen.”
Drew, 36, said he has Stage 5 kidney disease.
“Everything my kidneys are supposed to do, they’re not doing,” he said. “I am on dialysis three days a week, four hours a day. ... Dialysis takes so much out of you. It pretty much drains your whole body.”
Drew said his insurance has covered his treatments so far, but between the dialysis and the pandemic, he hasn’t been working, and he is expecting to lose his insurance in January. He said he may have found a match for a transplant — he’s expecting to get some test results back in the next two weeks — but said he doesn’t know how much that will cost.
“With the transplant, the sedation, the doctors working on it — it’s got to run high,” he said.
Drew said he was surprised and thankful to learn that Murphy had organized the fundraiser for him.
“I had no idea she was even planning something like that,” he said. “I’m kind of astounded, shocked.”
Murphy said the event will offer a range of yoga experiences.
“Every 30 minutes there are going to be yoga instructors, one after another, teaching a quick sampling of the yoga that they teach,” she said. “Including myself, we have 12.”
Yoga sessions will be broken up at midday by online live music. Slated performers include Rick Reddington and George Nostrand.
Murphy’s own area of specialization is children’s yoga.
“For kids, it’s all about the play,” she said. “You teach through song and adventure.”
Murphy said she finds a theme or topic on which to center each session.
“It’s like a story, and I interpret yoga poses based on, say, some of the animals we are learning about,” she said. “We work a lot with breath, kids being able to to use their breath to calm themselves.”
Other styles with participating instructors include Vinyasa yoga, Kripala yoga, and yoga designed to be done sitting in a chair. Another demonstration combines yoga, barre and pilates.
Drew said that in addition to helping covering his medical costs, he hopes the event will encourage people thinking about their own health to get regular check-ups.
“You never know when this is going to happen,” he said. “I had no idea until I was at the end. I was Stage 4 when I found out. ... If you don’t go to your doctor, you don’t know what’s going on.”
Visit yogathonforantwan.com for more information — and a donation link.
