MONTPELIER — Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be available starting Friday to people in Vermont who are 80 or older, according to state officials.
The announcement follows the Food and Drug Administration’s expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, to permit a third booster shot to be administered six months after certain individuals received their second dose.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Thursday to vote on its recommendations for boosters, following the FDA’s action. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will convene on Friday to review those recommendations.
"As we await final guidance from CDC, Vermont will move forward with scheduling boosters based on age, beginning Friday," a release from Gov. Phil Scott's office stated.
To accommodate expected demand, registration start dates for statewide clinics will be broken up by age groups.
Each group can register starting at 8:15 a.m. on the following days:
80 years of age and older, Friday, Sept. 24.
75 years of age and older, Monday, Sept. 27.
70 years of age and older, Wednesday, Sept. 29
65 years of age and older, Friday, Oct. 1.
Vermonters will be eligible to receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine if they previously received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
At this time, the booster shots are only approved for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It is expected that expanded booster shots will be approved for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients in the coming weeks, according to the release.
To register through the Health Department website, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine and click the “make an appointment” button.
Make sure you have the information you need to log into your account ahead of time.
If you have not previously been vaccinated through the state registration system, need assistance or speak a language other than English, call 855-722-7878.
