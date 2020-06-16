The summer races in Pine Hill Park are not canceled.
Just in case you skimmed over that, here it is repeated for emphasis: not canceled. As in they’re actually happening. As numerous summer events fall to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department believes it can safely hold the Summer Sunset races and Droopy Pedal mountain bike races.
The catch, according to organizer Brittany Malmgren, is that participation is capped at 25 people. Malmgren said participation in a given race is usually lower than that.
“It definitely does vary week by week,” she said. “There was one week with the Droopy Pedal we had 11 or 12 people. Another we had two. ... I’m assuming we’ll get more participation than we have in previous years, with everything being closed.”
Malmgren said the bike races will be canceled if at least five people are not registered by the prior Friday, though she has already received considerable interest.
The Summer Sunset races — each a 5K run through the park — are scheduled for July 7 and Aug. 11. Registration starts at 6 p.m. and the races start at 6:30 p.m. The Droopy Pedal Mountain bike races are July 14 and Aug. 18. Each race features the choice between a 3- and 6-mile course. Course marshals are needed for both races.
“We’re asking that racers wear masks to do the registration, things like that,” Malmgren said. “We’ll have the sanitation products out.”
Malmgren said masks will not be required on the race course.
“I think something like that would be difficult,” she said. “At this point, if you’re coming, you’re coming at your own will.”
Malmgren said the fall races organized by the department tend to be much larger, and that they will be watching for changes in the CDC guidelines ahead of those.
Meanwhile, the Pine Hill Partnership has a work day scheduled in the park Thursday. Organizer Shelly Lutz said the last two work days had a decent volunteer turnout despite the pandemic.
“We would like a few more people, but I think the weather’s had something to do with that,” she said.
