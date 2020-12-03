CLARENDON — Clarendon Elementary School reported Wednesday that a person in the CES “learning community” had tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message to school families and staff, Mill River Unified Union School District Superintendent David Younce explained that “people who may have been exposed have been notified.”
Younce did not disclose whether it was a student or adult citing medical privacy laws, but did confirm Thursday that a “second-grade classroom” was affected.
“Anyone who was in close contact with the person who tested positive may have been exposed to the virus and have been asked to quarantine, which means staying home and away from other people for up to 14 days,” he wrote.
The affected classroom will be learning remotely through Dec. 14, and will potentially return to in-person learning on Dec. 15.
“We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if you or your child are not experiencing symptoms,” Younce stated.
