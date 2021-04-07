A group of puppeteers is taking a creative approach to helping Vermont students manage their anxiety this school year.
For almost 40 years, Puppets in Education — a part of the Vermont Family Network — has staged live presentations in schools around the state addressing issues such as bullying, abuse, health and stress.
But when the coronavirus pandemic made in-person presentations impossible, the group went virtual, creating a pair of puppet shows and workshops focused on anxiety for grades K-8.
As the pandemic has progressed, so has concern about child mental health.
In February, Gov. Phil Scott acknowledged as much when he called on schools to work toward providing more in-person instruction by the end of the school year, declaring, “Our kids are not OK.”
At a recent virtual town hall with Vermont high school students hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., several young people who spoke described how learning remotely and being isolated from friends has negatively impacted their mental health.
“I feel that in some cases, there’s been a failure to acknowledge the mental suffering of our generation, and how that has undeniably caused so many of us to feel overwhelmed and, at times, even hopeless,” said Iva Armour-Jones, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School.
A study released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation late last year found that Vermont families are below the national average in effectively managing mental health. According to the study, more than one-in-five families felt hopeless during the pandemic, and about 22% of adults with children at home reported “feeling down, depressed or hopeless.”
Through their presentations, Puppets in Education offers information about anxiety, leads discussions with students about what worries they might be having, and provides practice tools they can use to reduce anxiety.
Karen Sharpwolf, a master puppeteer, said the anxiety program was developed in response to numerous requests from schools.
“We see ourselves not as the experts but as the delivery people,” she said, explaining that the group interviewed experts in the field, including psychiatrists, psychologists and school counselors, as well as children who have been diagnosed with anxiety and their parents.
The current anxiety program was launched in January 2020 as a live presentation delivered to more than 3,000 Vermont children until it was halted in March 2020 as consequence of the pandemic.
Undeterred, Sarah Vogelsang-Card, program manager and master puppeteer, quickly pivoted to a virtual show.
“I trained my family — my 8-year-old and my husband — how to puppeteer … we put it up on YouTube, and we sent it out to all the schools so they could share it in their remote learning,” she said.
Vogelsang-Card and her team then spent last summer adopting their live show into a virtual format, which they began offering in the fall.
They presented their first anxiety puppet program last November.
“The first show was just this incredible ‘aha’ moment. The kids — I think, because our groups are smaller — they were so comfortable to share their worries,” said Vogelsang-Card. “It was just like being in person, but even more intimate.”
Unsurprisingly, children expressed a number of COVID-related anxieties during the presentations, such as fears of getting sick or their parents getting sick and/or dying, not seeing friends, wearing masks, learning either in person or remotely, their parents losing their jobs, or not having enough food to eat.
Also, some children disclose experiences of domestic abuse, which Vogelsang-Card and her team promptly report to teachers and guidance counselors.
She said they debuted the new anxiety workshop last week, which is geared toward middle school students and does not use puppets. She said she hopes to develop it into a live workshop for next school year.
Between now and then, Vogelsang-Card said they are booked solid, doing two to three presentation days a week during which they might present to multiple grade levels at a single school. She said they have worked with about 40 schools this year.
And thanks to private sponsorships, Puppets in Education has been able to offer its virtual programs to schools in New York and Massachusetts as well.
Vogelsang-Card said she is eager to get schools signed up for the fall, noting children’s anxiety will still be high as they reintegrate into social situations and a new school year.
“Our children are so fragile in their resiliency that we want to be able to support them as much as possible,” she said.
Sharpwolf said even teachers have noted benefiting from the presentations. She recalled one teacher who had been having panic attacks during the pandemic who told her how much the program helped her to manage her own anxiety.
“That’s interesting and something we weren’t really expecting,” she said.
Master puppeteer Kate Williams said, despite the switch to a virtual format, children remain engaged with the presentations.
“They want to talk to us. They’re stoked that somebody is asking them these questions, and that we’re listening to their answers and we’re validating each and every answer we get,” she said. “I think the kids are just really hungry for that kind of connection.”
