Prom is on for Vermont high school students.
After a year of remote learning and social distancing, the recent loosening of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions means many juniors and seniors around the state will get a chance to celebrate together — taking proper safety precautions, of course.
But while students’ sartorial choices may vary this prom season, face masks will be a common fashion accessory.
Moreover, the size of gatherings and whether students can invite guests from outside schools, will be dictated by where the prom is being held, as well as the latest state guidance on capacity limits.
The development has sent students, parents and school officials scrambling to try to organize some kind of prom party before the end of the year.
“We’ve really only had a few weeks to pull this together,” said Kim Kidney, a parent member of the prom planning committee at Montpellier High School.
MHS will hold its prom, for juniors and seniors only, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel this Saturday.
Nearby in Barre, Spaulding High School will roll out the red carpet at the Barre Auditorium for seniors and guests on June 5.
Kerry Stabell, a parent member of the senior planning committee, added that, per current state guidance, vaccinated students will not be required to wear masks.
In Moretown, Harwood Union High School’s seniors and their guests are hoping for a festive evening when they head off campus on May 22 to hold their prom at Waitsfield’s Mad River Barn.
The owners of the outdoor venue, which features a screened-in dance floor, offered use of the space to the school free of charge, according to the Waterbury Roundabout.
Planning is also in full swing at Mill River Union High School in Rutland County, where prom will be June 5 in the school gymnasium for juniors and seniors.
Senior Makenzie White, said despite the difficulties of organizing a prom this year, she and her classmates were determined to do it. She said they made the case to Principal Tyler Wiedeman, who gave them the green light.
Since then, White and others have been working to find alternative ways to make the event special while keeping everyone safe.
An extra requirement for MRU students, according to White, will be maintaining a reasonable degree of social distancing while dancing.
She joked that Weideman likened it to “middle school dancing,” where students keep themselves an arm’s length apart.
“It’s hard to expect kids to stay away from each other during prom, especially if they’re boyfriend and girlfriend and they want to dance with their partner and be close to them,” she said. “But to the best of our abilities, we are going to make sure that things stay safe.”
That includes agreeing to a three-strike policy for students who don’t follow the rules, she said.
Weideman said students have been “very responsible” about adhering to guidelines so he doesn’t expect any problems.
White credited senior class advisor Jennifer Severance with doing “an amazing job” finding ways to decorate the gym that were both affordable and looked great.
“It’s gonna look fairly normal, but a little different,” Weideman said. “It’s a big compromise so that our kids can have some sort of normalcy.”
Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland will also celebrate prom on June 5 for all students in grades 9-12 and their guests.
Principal Michael Alexander said the event will be held in the cafeteria and on the adjacent outside patio.
“Everything that we’re doing still has a level of safety involved in it,” he said, adding that a number of upperclassmen have already signed up to get vaccinated.
Alexander reported the prom committee has been raising money to make the night affordable and possibly even free to all students.
Across town at Rutland High School, Principal Greg Schillinger said seniors will be holding their prom on June 15 at Castleton University’s outdoor pavilion.
The party will cap off a day of senior activities that includes a trip to the Killington Adventure Center.
“They haven’t had a chance to be together,” said Schillinger. “They have a lot to celebrate. They have a lot to be proud of.”
He noted that the biggest challenge with planning the day was keeping up with the state’s shifting guidance.
“The good news is, it’s been shifting in the direction that we want it to shift,” he said.
Fair Haven Union High School’s seniors and their guests will also be celebrating at CU’s pavilion on June 4 with a party that will include a catered dinner.
Principal Phil Hall reported that juniors will get to hold their own prom under a tent on the FHU campus on June 12.
Proctor High School is similarly keeping things close to home for its prom on June 5, which will also be held under a tent on campus.
The event will be open to all students in grades 9-12 and their guests.
“The kids are going to try to integrate as much of the traditions as possible,” said Principal JoAn Canning. “It’ll be as festive as possible.”
At Poultney High School, Principal Joe DeBonis reported that juniors, seniors and guests will also be celebrating prom on campus under a tent on June 5.
“I’m just happy that the kids are able to do it,” he said, admitting that he didn’t think it would be possible when students first asked him about it back in February.
DeBonis said he wasn’t sure if students had picked a theme yet, but he took a guess.
“‘Yay, we’re having a prom.’ That’s probably the theme,” he joked.
But while proms are a go at many schools this spring, others are taking a pass.
School officials at both Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon and West Rutland School reported low interest from students.
WRS Principal Jay Slenker said 90% of students polled voted against having a prom.
“I know it is not the trend for other schools, but that’s what our students’ wishes were,” he said, adding that seniors have, instead, decided to put their energy into planning a class trip.
