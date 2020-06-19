Suddenly, it was summer.
With temperatures spiking and people looking for ways to cool off, public pools are opening as best they can during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Rutland, White's Pool opened last week with a limited capacity.
"We have to be very program-oriented," recreation superintendent Kim Peters said. "We're offering lap-swimming, and you have to sign up."
Peters said the city recreation department is running a modified swim team this year —there are workouts but no meets — and the city is offering open swims in two-hour blocks. Family passes have been suspended for the year in favor of a "pay as you come" model, charging $2 for residents and $3 for nonresidents. Admission is capped to 40 people between the facility's two pools.
"We are filled all of today, all of our open-swim times," she said. "We are filled all week."
Peters said people who sign up for an open swim are not charged and walk-ins are possible when people cancel, as happened for one family on Friday.
"That won't happen all the time," she said. "Right now, I just checked and everyone who signed up is physically here."
Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said the Select Board will vote next week on opening the pool at Northwood Park. He said if the board votes "yes," which he expects, the pool should open Wednesday.
"What we've been discussing at this point is no more than 25 people at the pool at one time," Terenzini said. "We'll have two-hour reservations for folks. Then we'll close for a half-hour to sanitize and clean."
Terenzini said he expects the pool to offer three two-hour blocks a day and swim lessons are canceled.
Proctor's pool is set to open July 2, and will operate Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., limited to Proctor residents only.
"We're going to be taking temperatures and making sure people are residents of Proctor," incoming Town Manager Greg Maggard said.
Maggard said he wasn't sure if a number had been established for the pool's capacity.
"I think it's something we'll play by ear," he said. "If social distancing cannot be maintained, that's something they'll address."
