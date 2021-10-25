MONTPELIER — State legislators have called on the governor to reinstate the COVID-19 state of emergency order.
Lawmakers were joined by medical professionals at the State House on Monday to urge Gov. Phil Scott to reinstate the declaration in order to allow for an increase in statewide mitigation strategies, arguing that his vaccine-only strategy isn’t working against the highly transmissible delta variant.
In particular, lawmakers are requesting that Scott reimpose the state of emergency in order to allow for the reintroduction of a universal indoor mask mandate, increased state-funded staffing for contact tracers, increased health care and social work staff in schools and expanded motel voucher rules to provide shelter for anyone who has been unhoused during the pandemic.
“I’m here today to implore our state leaders to use their personal responsibility to do more to keep our unvaccinated children safe and mitigate the extraordinary challenges being faced by our schools and families,” said Rep. Erin Brady, D-Williston.
Brady, who is also a parent, teacher and school board member, said her town has been in “crisis” since September.
“We have had relentless quarantines of classes in Williston, and disruption and instability have become the status quo,” she said, adding that her own children recently contracted COVID, which she said most likely occurred at school.
Last weekend, Vermont reported 345 new cases of COVID — the highest single-day number to date.
On Monday, the state reported 140 new cases, with 47 hospitalizations, including 13 people in intensive care.
Children, who did not experience high infection rates earlier in the pandemic, now represent 24% of Vermont’s cases.
According to the latest state data, rates of COVID are currently highest among children up to age 11, with 43 cases per 10,000.
On Oct. 18, 125 cases were reported in K-12 schools in the previous seven days for a total of 978 cases since schools reopened this fall.
Kelly Landwehr, lead nurse and COVID coordinator in the Addison Central School District, said the state did not provide the same level of guidance going into the current school year, calling it “a far cry from the 25 pages of thoughtful, comprehensive guidance we received a year prior.”
Heading into the new school year, the Agency of Education released a two-page memo advising K-12 school districts to require universal masking for the first 10 instructional days of the school year while student vaccination rates were determined.
As cases began to rise, Scott amended his mask recommendations — first advising schools keep universal masking in place through Oct. 4 and, then, extending the recommendation to Nov. 1.
While anti-mask opposition has bubbled up in some school communities, all but one (Canaan) chose to adopt some version of the AOE’s guidance. Some have gone further, implementing indefinite universal masking for all grades and requiring staff to get vaccinated.
But absent an emergency declaration, local school districts have had to enforce masking on their own.
Becca McCray, president of Vermont State School Nurses Association, acknowledged that the administration has been listening to concerns in recent weeks — noting revised contact tracing guidance released last week — however, she said school leaders still need more support.
She argued that leaving decisions, such as masking, to be made at the local level rather than having a definitive, state-endorsed policy, creates uncertainty.
“Without the power of leverage that comes with the state of emergency, schools struggle to enforce COVID health and safety guidelines,” she said.
McCray said that school nurses are overwhelmed, exhausted and “at their breaking point,” adding that many are either considering leaving their jobs or have already done so.
“We cannot afford to lose school nurses right now,” she said.
Anne Sosin, a public health researcher at Dartmouth College, called the impacts the delta variant has had on the state — such as the highest single-day case count and highest seven-day rolling average — “preventable and predictable.”
Sosin called on the governor to remember his “follow the science” mantra from earlier in the pandemic and step up mitigation of the virus.
“We don’t need to return to a lockdown, close our restaurants or bars or cancel Christmas, as Gov. Scott suggested in a recent press conference. However, we do need to return to an evidence-based approach to managing the pandemic,” she said.
Specifically, Sosin called for a data-driven mask policy to buy time until children younger than 12 can be vaccinated.
“We have the policy tools to protect the health and education of Vermont children until they can be vaccinated. It is past time Gov. Scott makes the choice to use them,” she said.
Scott first declared the state of emergency in March 2020 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID. The order included advising residents to quarantine at home, restricting large gatherings, limiting out-of-state travel, prohibiting businesses from in-person operations and issuing a statewide mask mandate.
In June, he lifted the order’s final restrictions, after 80% of the state’s eligible population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
But as delta has surged this fall, the governor has resisted calls to reimpose restrictions, such as a mask mandate, which requires a state of emergency order.
“We’re not in the same place we were six months ago,” he said at a Sept. 21 press conference. “And neither are Vermonters who have been reevaluating their risk because of the vaccine. And we simply can’t be in a perpetual state of emergency. It sets a dangerous precedent and would be an abuse of my authority.”
In an email sent Monday afternoon, Scott administration representative Jason Maulucci noted that Vermont continues to be a national leader in its vaccination efforts.
“As a result, even throughout the delta wave, Vermont consistently has had one of the lowest fatality and hospitalization rates in the country. We’ve also had among the lowest test positivity rates throughout, as well,” he stated.
“If the governor believed state mandates were needed, he would implement them,” Maulucci wrote. “But the fact is, declaring a state of emergency after nearly 20 months of experience with this virus and reimposing broad restrictions and closures is not something Vermonters would accept nor follow.”
Instead of mandates, Maulucci stated that the governor will continue to encourage Vermonters to get vaccinated, get their booster shots, make smart choices and take steps to protect vulnerable populations, adding that “he is not going to force them backwards.”
