Beginning today, Rutland City Public Schools will distribute free meals to children throughout the city.
Today is the first day pre-K through grade 12 schools across the state are closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
City school buses will be stationed at 10 locations to pass out meals to children. The service will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until schools reopen.
Meals will be available to all children younger than 18 regardless of school enrollment. No application or prior approval is required.
“We will be preparing bagged meals (breakfast and lunch) out of our production kitchen at Rutland High School, where our professional staff will prepare meals in a safe and sanitary environment,” Superintendent David Wolk said Tuesday in an announcement to the RCPS community.
Locations will include: Northeast School, Northwest School, Rutland Intermediate/Middle Schools, Allen Street Campus, Rutland High School, College of St. Joseph, Mount St. Joseph Academy, Christ the King School, the Salvation Army and Ocean State Job Lots.
Locations are listed on the RCPS website at www.rutlandcitypublicschools.org.
“We want our children to continue to be healthy, well-nourished and able to continue learning even while schools are closed,” Wolk said.
