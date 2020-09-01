Rutland still has the most affordable housing in the state, according to appraiser Sean Sargent, but don’t expect that to pull in an outsized share of Vermont’s current real estate boom.
Sargent, who tracks local real estate trends, said listings in Rutland County are at a 14-year low while sales pace is at a 14-year high. The combination of a pandemic-driven spike in interest in moving to Vermont and low interest rates, he said, have created a market in which houses are coming off the market quickly and frequently selling above asking price.
“Even after this, Rutland County still has the most affordable housing stock in the state of Vermont when compared to median income,” Sargent said. “I don’t see this bubble, this event, unwinding that.”
A person only needs to make 80% of median income, Sargent said, to afford a median-priced house in Rutland County. This, he said, is the case even after the median home price went up 13% in the last year. However, Sargent said affordability is not a deciding factor for many of the out-of-state buyers fueling the boom. Instead, he said, they are looking for amenities in the region and amenities in the home itself.
“A lot of these buyers are all cash,” Sargent said. “Affordability is not a concern. ... I’m working on an assessment right now that’s a multimillion dollar sale and the woman is coming out of an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.”
The boom isn’t passing Rutland by, either.
“This rising tide lifts all ships,” Sargent said. “I would say I first saw this in Manchester, Woodstock ... but this is spread through the four counties of southern Vermont.”
Steve Costello, one of the organizers of the regional marketing program seeking to recruit people to move to Rutland County, said interest in the region has clearly grown stronger.
“It seems like I’m getting two or three calls a week from people who’ve learned about the program and want to get introduced to everyone in town,” he said.
Costello said organizers are continuing to set up small-scale, socially distanced meet-and-greets for would-be newcomers, but have halted advertising and active fundraising for the campaign. He said he expects some of that to resume once the merger between the two organizations running the campaign — the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and the Rutland Economic Development Corp. — is complete.
“I think we are positioned to make some headway when we start ramping things up,” he said. “The long term bodes very well.”
Nathan Mastroeni, a Rutland-area realtor and past president of the Green Mountain Alliance of Realtors, said that the boom has been partially artificial, a result of business being effectively shut down through March and April by emergency orders.
“Real estate was stopped,” he said. “It was difficult to do much of anything. Those buyers who were looking to shop in a really good market were held off until May. ... It was like double-buyers. We had the same people who would have been looking in the summer on top of a two-month backlog. It felt like a boom. We’re very curious to see what this autumn brings.”
That said, according to Mastroeni, Killington and the surrounding towns saw a lot of buyers purchasing with cash, and Mastroeni said Killington Elementary School had seen an influx of new students — and indication that buyers were coming to stay.
“The out-of-state buyers are definitely higher than we’ve seen before and not just because of the backlog,” he said. “The resort markets are seeing a lot of buyers who want a house with some land. ... I think quarantine made a lot of people re-evaluate their goals.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.