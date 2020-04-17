Gov. Phil Scott's relaxation of his stay-at-home on some non-essential businesses, including Realtors, was welcome news on Friday.
Since his order was put in place in March, the last month has proven to be challenging, both in terms of allowing real estate agents to do their work in any meaningful way, and putting a crimp in home sales at what is historically the start of the busiest season.
Now with the relaxation, low-contact professions can get back to works.
That is a relief to many
Under Gov. Phil Scott’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, real estate salespeople couldn’t show houses they have listed, they couldn’t meet in person with buyers or sellers, and they couldn’t even place or remove their for sales signs.
“Basically, the executive order has put us out of business, our hands are completely tied,” said John Biondolillo, the owner of William Raveis BCK Real Estate in Barre. According to Biondolillo, real estate salespeople could list houses for sale on their websites, could meet with customers by phone or internet, and could sell houses provided the buyer is willing to buy without an in-person inspection, which is very rare.
Despite the challenges, Biondolillo said he is optimistic now that business will get back to normal. “I think we’ll get back, there is a lot of demand out there,” he said.
Lori Holt of Century 21 Jack Associates in Montpelier agrees. “I am pretty optimistic about the market, there hasn’t been a change in demand, demand is very high,” she said.
Under the executive order, which was issued March 15, real estate sales and brokerage firms had to suspend all in-person operations. Real estate functions can be conducted online, by phone or email. Property appraisals, inspections, title services and other activities that require in-person business are not permitted. Real estate websites must post a “prominent notice” that says all in-person real estate transactions had been temporarily suspended. Private sales by home owners also were included in the ban.
In response to the order, the Vermont Association of Realtors warned its members: “Any attempt to show homes, visit vacant properties, take photos or videos, or any other activity involving a realtor being out in the community, directly violates the Emergency Executive Orders.” VAR represents 1,600 Realtors.
Liz Casella, owner of Casella Real Estate, which is part of the Hughes Group in Rutland, said she had closed her office prior to the governor’s order.
“I have two children, I talked with my colleagues, we decided ‘let’s be safe,’ so we closed our office,” she said.
Although a buyer could purchase a home based on a video review provided by the seller, Casella said she is reluctant to sell without an in-person inspection.
“I am very uncomfortable unless there is an in-person inspection. We need to protect both the buyer and the seller, you can’t do that without a walk-through,” she said.
The executive order was bad enough, Holt said, but the timing is worse. Spring is a very busy season for real estate especially for getting listings. Demand is high and mortgage rates are low this year, a perfect recipe for brisk sales, she said.
U.S. mortgage rates hit an all-time low in early March when the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate hit 3.29%. Rates are somewhat higher now but are generally below 4%.
“They’re basically giving the money away,” Holt said. She she this week was frustrated that all activity has been halted. “There needs to be some common sense, we can’t even take our signs off the properties that have been sold,” she said. Her office is still selling homes but far fewer than before the executive order and from listings and agreements that were made prior to the stay-at-home mandate.
With the executive order lifted, she predicts “a traffic jam and chaos,” especially for the title searches that must get done before the sale.
“Right now the town clerks won’t let anyone in so title searches are not getting done,” she said.
Real estate was covered under Scott’s Executive Order 01-20 because it is not considered an essential service. Vermont is among a small minority of four states (Delaware, Michigan, Pennsylvania) where real estate is not an essential service, according to the National Association of Realtors. According to NAR, 33 states and the District of Columbia consider real estate an essential service, including Maine, and seven states, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York, are allowing limited activity such as listings, title searches and home inspections by appointment and with restrictions. The rest of the states have made no decisions.
“We realize these measures have created great hardship for many sectors in the state, including those in the real estate industry. The governor has remained committed to keeping public health his number one priority and that requires most in-person activities being stopped for the time being. The faster we can get on the backside of this virus the faster we can start turning the faucet back on and getting all sectors, including real estate, back up and running,” said Lindsay Kurrle, Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The stay-at-home order also made it very difficult for some of her customers, Holt said. Not only was it difficult for them to buy or sell a house, the loss of jobs is having a negative impact. Holt said she had one house sale canceled because the buyer lost his job and another canceled because the seller lost his job and couldn’t afford to move.
