Area religious schools are seeing a slight uptick in enrollment this fall.
The bump appears to be due to a combination of factors: retention of families who sought out in-person alternatives to pandemic-related hybrid instruction plans many schools offered last school year; and recent developments in the state's school choice tuitioning program.
In April, the State Board of Education ordered three Vermont school districts to pay tuition requests made by families living in school choice towns who were seeking to attend Catholic schools, arguing that excluding them would essentially be discriminatory. At the time, the board stressed that its ruling was not setting precedent, but it has nonetheless opened the door for more tuition requests.
In Vermont, a student living in a town without its own high school is able to apply for a tuition voucher to attend one elsewhere. For a student tuitioned at a public school, a town pays the receiving district the equivalent of that district’s average per pupil costs. For private schools, a student receives a voucher worth up to the average announced tuition for Vermont public schools or the private school’s tuition, whichever is less.
According to Jeanne Gearon, superintendent of schools for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Catholic schools across the state are seeing increases.
“In reviewing our projected enrollment numbers, a number of schools have seen an increase in enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year,” Gearon stated in a recent email.
She attributed the bump largely to diocese schools offering in-person instruction last school year.
“While the changes to the town tuitioning program may be making this educational choice available to some families, it does not represent the majority of the increase we are projecting statewide,” she wrote. “Each school, though, has a unique set of circumstances.”
At Mount St. Joseph Academy, Principal Michael Alexander said the school will welcome 84 students when it opens its doors on Wednesday — an increase of 14 students, or 20%, over last year.
He added that the freshman class has 27 students enrolled, making it the largest incoming class in nine years.
Alexander emphasized that while receiving a Catholic school education is the primary reason families are choosing MSJ, he acknowledged that the pandemic and school choice were secondary reasons.
Aside from a couple brief stretches of remote learning due to COVID-19 exposures, MSJ offered full-time, in-person instruction throughout the last academic year.
He said being in person was a “big draw.”
“For the most part, we were in session the entire school year and I think that the community at large, saw that and appreciated that we were trying to do that for our kids.”
Alexander said the school choice ruling, meanwhile, hasn't been as much of a factor.
“I don't think that that is necessarily a big percentage of the people that are coming, but it certainly doesn't hurt when the option has been opened up to come here.”
Likewise, Rutland Area Christian School Principal Robert Congdon said that he has not seen a major influx of school choice students, reporting only a “couple” students who have cited it as their reason for enrolling.
RACS' enrollment is sitting just under 60 students, with about 12 to 15 in grades 9-12, he said.
Congdon noted, however, that some families are keeping the ruling in mind when looking for their next home.
“I've also heard from families who are saying that if they're looking to relocate or looking to buy a different house, they are certainly considering school choice towns above others because they like the fact that now they have that choice,” he said.
Congdon estimated he gained around five students last year due to RACS being able to offer in-person learning.
“My classroom sizes and my class sizes allowed us to successfully have social distancing in a manner that we were able to be 100% in person within the guidelines,” he said.
Christ the King School also is seeing an increase in enrollment over last year, according to Principal Lila Millard.
Millard reported that 175 students are enrolled for the fall.
Being a pre-K-8 school, school choice isn't a major factor at CKS; however, Millard noted that it has enrolled a couple of seventh- and eighth-graders from towns like Ludlow, which doesn't have a local middle school option.
While Millard didn't credit the pandemic with a massive influx of students, she said just under a dozen students have enrolled.
“I have talked to parents … who weren't happy with the way their district did it because it didn't work for them. So they were looking for something where kids would be able to be in-person,” she said.
She added that another several students who chose to be homeschooled last year also are returning this fall.
Given that most of its student population is not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Millard said CKS students and staff will begin the school year wearing masks indoors.
“We just got to keep everybody safe and, kind of, keep getting through this,” she said.
