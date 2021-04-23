Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
"I'm sore and tired," Notte said Friday. "The timing is what stings the most. ... I managed to get sick just a couple days before my first vaccination, so now I have to put that off."
Notte said that his wife works as a pharmacist and was vaccinated months ago, as were his in-laws and parents, who help take care of his youngest child. His turn was supposed to come on Saturday.
Vermont had 89 new cases when the state's statistics were updated Friday morning, 12 of them in Rutland County. Notte is at least the second person in city politics to contract the virus — Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb tested positive in February. State officials are urging the public to remain vigilant even as more and more people get vaccinated.
Notte said he started feeling run down over the weekend, but attributed it to lack of sleep because of his family's new puppy.
"I'm glad I convinced myself to get tested because I really didn't think I was positive," he said. "I would hate to be unmasked in the house where I could infect a family member or out and about when I should be in quarantine now. ... I told myself I was taking the test out of an abundance of caution. I would encourage anyone who has any doubts about how they're feeling ... take the test."
Notte said he had no idea where he might have been exposed.
"The Legislature's been meeting remotely, thankfully. Because of that, my time at the bookstore (Notte manages Phoenix Books in Rutland) is very, very limited. When I am there I'm masked, and so is everybody else."
Also, he said he was relieved during contact tracing to see just how few potential contacts he'd had.
"I'm not the most outgoing person under normal circumstances, and I've been curtailing my activity under COVID," he said. "As is standard for these things, I'm playing the quarantine game now."
