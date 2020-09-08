MONTPELIER - A program by the state offering $30 “buy local” gift cards ran out of money after a few hours Tuesday.
Gov. Phil Scott started his Tuesday news conference touting the program aimed at getting money back into the economy and supporting local businesses. The governor said residents could go online and ask for a gift card that could be used at more than 1,300 Vermont businesses. The program used $425,000 in federal CARES Act dollars to help with the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“While it's not nearly enough, it's a start,” he said.
Residents could start applying for the gift cards at 11 a.m. Tuesday. A reporter covering the news conference told the governor he had signed up for a gift card, but had not received a notification that his request had been accepted after about an hour. Residents had to submit an email address or a phone number to receive a coupon code.
Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said there was great demand for the program with more than 10,000 residents trying to sign up for 14,166 available gift cards shortly after the program went live.
“So the system is working, but I understand that the codes are still a little delayed. But we're just asking for folks' patience and hopefully those codes would be coming your way very shortly,” Kurrle said.
Because the funds were limited, the cards were given out on a first-come, first-served basis and as of Tuesday afternoon the website for the gift cards reported it had run out of money.
The state has been given $1.25 billion from the federal government for economic relief from the pandemic. While much of it has been spoken for, the state needs to use all of it by the end of the year or the funds will have to be returned.
The governor has proposed using $50 million in federal dollars to expand the gift card program to give every household in the state a $150 gift card.
The proposal needs the approval of the Legislature and Kurrle said the House “was not a large fan” of the idea, but the Senate might have a different opinion. The secretary said conversations were ongoing.
Before the pandemic state officials had been working on ways to bring people to Vermont because the state's population is declining and getting older. But because Vermont is one of the safest states in the country when it comes to the virus, more people have been coming to the state.
“But keeping them here takes an economy that works,” the governor said. “Making Vermont more affordable. And focusing on the economy in general I think will continue to keep people here once they get more complacent.”
The governor said he hopes to see the influx continue for the next couple of years.
