The city will look at giving local restaurants space for outdoor dining.
“Downtown restaurants clearly are more hit than others,” Donald Billings, owner of Roots and The Bakery, told the Board of Aldermen on Monday. “We at Roots have found some success, but for me, I’m looking down the road two or three months from now.”
As the state considers easing the social distancing guidelines used to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, one possibility raised has been only allowing restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity.
If that happens, Billings said the restaurants will need to find a way to make up that revenue. He said he expects there will be a spike in takeout orders, but he wants to get restaurants back up to 85% to 90% capacity. A 10% to 15% revenue loss, Billings said, is much more manageable than a 50% loss.
In order to find that seating while keeping a safe distance between customers, Billings said they need to look outdoors.
“Every single restaurant — if they were to have a way, two parking spots, you could get 16 to 20 people in those parking spots,” he said.
Billings said this raises safety issues, but the city could work with Rutland Blooms and the garden club to come up with barriers between the spaces and the street. On the plus side, he said, putting customers in parking spots would keep the sidewalk free for pedestrians and keep the city from falling afoul of the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Billings said he does not expect restaurants to reopen right when the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order expires at the end of next week, but that it would be good for the city to get a plan in place by early June.
“We don’t want to have these kind of discussions when we’re trying to make money,” he said.
Billings said his own plans were in place, but the city could streamline the process for other restaurants by walking them through the process of getting outside consumption permits. He also said the restaurant scene is a key to the city’s economic health.
“If we don’t have a viable option for restaurants, people aren’t going to be coming downtown this summer,” he said.
Mayor David Allaire said he would bring up Billings’ ideas at a department head meeting Tuesday, and the board referred the issue to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
Allaire said the Downtown Rutland Partnership should also be part of the discussion. “That’s their job,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.