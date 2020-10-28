Hop'N Moose caught the tail end of the summer, reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown in early August.
"Since then, it's been decent," owner Dale Patterson said. "We had a pretty good crowd sitting outside. A lot of patrons want to sit outside — they don't want to sit inside."
Not that many people want to sit outside anymore, though, as temperatures plummet and winter closes in. The outside seating that helped Hop'N Moose and other restaurants and bars do sustainable levels of business after the state reduced their capacity by half due to the pandemic aren't going to do them good much longer unless individual businesses figure out new approaches.
"Fifty percent is not a winning formula in this business," Patterson said.
Up the road in Mendon, Sugar & Spice did well with a large tent in the parking lot, but owner Lynn Manney said that had come to an end.
"It wasn't the type of tent that could stay up and we couldn't close it on the sides," she said.
In its place, Manney said, the landmark breakfast spot is putting up a temporary covering on the deck and using space heaters to make it habitable, providing seating for about 20.
"It's what we have available to us," Manney said. "We hope to have a good winter, hope people can follow the rules and we can continue to do what we're doing. "We want it to keep going in the right direction."
Patterson said he was looking at options, including something similar to what Sugar & Spice is doing, but was hesitant to commit to anything.
"I don't want to spend too much money if the state's going to shut us down," he said. "A lot of the country has reopened and closed back down again. ... We don't want to throw good money after bad."
Roots the Restaurant in Rutland already took an interesting pivot, taking advantage of available space to open a large dining room where patrons eat among working artists.
"The art space is going fine," owner Donald Billings said. "I think it's too early to tell what's going to happen. We're over-planning and over-trying to set ourselves up for whatever happens."
Billings said he expects restaurants' success this winter to be largely dependent on their take-out business.
"People aren't going to be wanting to go out much," he said. "Now, it's up to us to have a diversity of things for different customers to interact with."
That appears to be the approach taken by several restaurants in Vermont's capital region. Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg said some restaurants are offering "family-style" takeout.
"Sarducci's is taking that approach," he said. "They're going to have whole lasagnes available."
Threepenny Taproom, he said, is going with a "prepared gourmet meal" concept, offering sauces and other elements of a meal for final assembly at home.
Groberg said J. Morgan's Steakhouse had success with a parklet and has transferred the setup to a space it previously used as a private dining room.
"You can have a sense of the outdoors indoors," he said.
In Killington, restaurants do most of their business in the winter months, and Killington-Pico Area Association Executive Director Matthew Halik said he suspects visitors are going to want to eat out.
"I can tell you from people coming into the welcome center ... there's certainly some pent-up interest," he said.
Halik said the Select Board recently discussed smoothing over the process to get zoning approvals for temporary structures, but that he did not know a lot about the plans of specific restaurants.
"I don't think a lot of them know themselves," he said.
Of course, not every establishment had room to offer outdoor seating this summer, and some have had to make their indoor spaces work at reduced capacity all along.
"We have Route 4 in front of us and a cliff behind us," said Murray McGrath, co-owner of the Inn at Long Trail.
McGrath said that while the rooms can be at 100% capacity, the dining room and bar are at 50% which means he's not expecting to offer live music this winter.
"Just the cost of the band would be high with 50% occupancy," he said. "Plus, you're not encouraging people to stay and linger. ... We don't have any choice. We have to make it through the winter. We're just going to grin and bear it."
