The Palms closed its doors last week, but owner John Sabataso said he is determined to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several city restaurants have seen temporary closures in the past week as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic. Rutland County had 13 of the 59 new cases reported in the state on Tuesday — a the lowest statewide total in weeks — and Rutland County has had 309 new cases in the past 14 days, second only to Chittenden County.
Sabataso has declared he hopes to reopen in 30 days, and remains adamant The Palms will return no matter how long it takes.
“I could see this coming,” Sabataso said. “We almost closed the week before. ... It was our choice in response to safety.”
The Speakeasy Café briefly closed last week out of “an abundance of caution” after a potential exposure. It reopened, but this week owner Bridget Scott announced she would close again for at least two weeks.
“Then we’ll see,” she said. “The (infection) numbers in Rutland are not great right now. We could wait until not great turns into bad, but why wait for it to be bad? We could go ahead and say it’s not a great time to be open right now.”
Plus, Scott said after months of following the heightened protocols the state requires during the pandemic, her staff needs a break.
“It’s a lot to keep track of and everybody’s getting burned out,” she said. “Anxieties run high when there’s risk every day.”
Gill’s Delicatessen reported last week that it had exposure and was working with the state. On Monday, the deli reported it was closed temporarily and would announce its reopening when possible.
TASO on Center did not have a direct exposure, but owner Jay Sabataso (John Sabataso’s son) said it closed for a day last week when they wound up short-staffed after a staff member felt the need to isolate.
“It’s all COVID,” he said. “Everything’s COVID-related. Everyone’s tired because of COVID. We’re all doing the best we can.”
Despite all this — or perhaps because of it — the state Department of Health said people don’t appear to be getting sick from going to restaurants.
“We can’t provide information on the source of individuals’ infections, but overall, our data team has not found restaurants to be significant drivers of transmission at this time,” Department of Health representative Katie Warchut wrote in a Tuesday email. “There are not any restaurant-associated outbreaks in the Rutland area. We continue to monitor these situations as we assess COVID-19 activity in Vermont.”
Many city restaurants have pivoted to take-out. John Sabataso said he’d done well with that, but it hadn’t eased his mind.
“It’s still the contact,” he said. “Plus, the kitchen. We had three or four people in the kitchen. That’s dangerous.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said local restaurant owners had shown considerable ingenuity, but he hoped they were taking advantage of the various COVID-relief opportunities.
“That has been something that has saved many businesses,” he said. “Even a few thousand dollars makes a big difference right now.”
Jepson said he hoped restaurants would benefit from a pent-up desire to eat out when the pandemic ends.
Jay Sabataso said he might shut down himself for a week to rearrange the kitchen. He said Rutland’s restaurants have been struggling, but the owners and staff are holding their heads high.
“We all reinvent the wheel every week,” he said. “Every week, we pick a direction and every week, we get thrown a curveball. The restaurants that are open now are absolutely bending over backwards to do the right thing. ... I think we’ll all be here at the end of this. Nobody’s making any money. We’re all losing money. We’re trying to do what’s right.”
