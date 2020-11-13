MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has increased restrictions on businesses and social gatherings as consequence of the rapid increase in cases of the coronavirus.
The governor said at his regular Friday news conference the state was averaging 25 cases of the virus per day last week. Scott said then there were 72 cases Wednesday; 109 reported Thursday; and 84 new cases to report Friday.
“We’re definitely moving in the wrong direction,” he said, “While we’ve taken steps to slow the spread over the last few weeks, including an advisory to limit social gatherings (to 10 people) and requiring quarantine for any (nonessential) out-of-state travel, cases continue to rise.”
The governor said this is a “new phase” of the pandemic and “the days of low risk are over.”
The governor said he’s announcing, via executive order, several temporary measures to help stop the spread of the virus.
Since the beginning of October, state officials have discovered 71% of Vermont’s cases are the result of a private party or social gathering. Masks have not been worn, and people haven’t kept distance from each other. In response, Scott said starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, social gatherings such as parties, ceremonies, celebrations and holiday gatherings only can take place within a single household. It doesn’t matter if such gatherings are inside or out.
“I know this is incredibly discouraging, especially because many of you have worked so hard, and we’ve had much success for so long. But the fact is, people getting together, not being careful and letting their guard down is why we’re in this position today,” Scott said.
The governor said the state’s data shows groups are gathering at bars and clubs. So he said those businesses will close until further notice for in-person service starting Saturday night. They can still offer takeout and delivery.
Restaurants must close indoor dining by 10 p.m. and can only seat one household together.
“Customer-facing” businesses such as gyms, museums and restaurants must maintain a daily log of everyone who enters the facility to assist contact-tracing efforts.
Also, Scott said the state is requiring people to work remotely when possible and is discouraging in-person meetings for businesses.
And except for Vermont Principals Association-sanctioned sports run through K-12 schools, all recreational youth and adult sports leagues have been told to stop operation.
Scott said the restrictions will be reviewed weekly.
“I hope that those adults out there, who haven’t followed our guidance, recognize the responsibility they have to help us slow the spread and get our cases down. I’m sure you all know we’re at a tipping point. We still have an opportunity to get our arms around this alarming case growth and return to what we’ve grown accustomed to. But we all have to step up and commit to following the health guidance, including these new measures, and limit our contacts as much as possible,” he said.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said hospitalizations because of the virus also are on the rise. Levine said that number is currently 21.
The commissioner said his department is investigating 17 outbreaks and more than 80 “situations.” He said the latter refers to a positive case reported at a facility, like a worksite or a school, where further investigation and outreach is needed.
“Earlier this week, eight new situations were identified in one day. The following day it was up to 16. The current total is well over 80,” Levine said.
Visit bit.ly/1113ExecOrder online to review the full order.
