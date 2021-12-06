Rutland High School’s upcoming play production aims to keep you guessing until the very end.
This weekend, the Encore Theatre will present “Debts to Pay,” an original murder mystery developed by RHS students.
The production is a return to relative normal for the cast of 11, according to theater arts teacher and play director Cathy Archer.
Last fall’s play was performed and recorded without an audience, and later broadcast on PEGTV due to the pandemic.
This time out, it still will be recorded for rebroadcast on PEGTV, but the play also will feature a live audience inside the Encore Theatre at RHS.
Archer said seats are limited to 30 per performance, and audience members will be seated in socially distanced pods.
Another change for the cast this fall is holding rehearsals with all the actors physically in the same space, as opposed to hybrid rehearsals last year in which some actors were remote.
Archer explained that the decision to stage an original production was a pragmatic one.
When she began looking at options for the fall play, she was told by the RHS administration that there was a chance they would again have to record their performance without an audience if pandemic conditions got too severe.
Realizing she was not going to be able to obtain streaming licensing rights to the play she had wanted to stage in time, she decided to use it as an opportunity to work with students to create something unique.
The process of writing a play from scratch with students was an easy one for Archer, who said she has done many it times in RHS’ summer theater program.
From there, it was just giving students the nudges they needed to develop characters and a plot.
“They really wanted to do a murder mystery,” said Archer.
The resulting story — about a murder that takes place during an auction at the fictional Frogmore Mansion — borrows from familiar mystery tropes in the tradition of Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle.
Students, Archer said, spent this fall working together as a group and refining the story they will finally get to present this weekend.
“It’s really all theirs,” she said.
Another unique aspect of the play is its heavy use of improvisation.
While there is a story outline and dialogue cues to help get actors in and out of scenes, the bulk of the play’s dialogue will be improvised by the actors.
“The students are adept at doing improv because it’s always a part of the process, even if it’s a scripted piece,” said Archer, who noted that improvising to develop character backstories is a regular part of rehearsals.
“I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. And I hope that (people) will come and see it and not be able to figure out who the murderer is.” she said.
On Monday evening, Archer reported that the play would be presented as a “work in progress production” due to what she characterized in an email as COVID-related “uncertainties.”
“This will showcase the work of the students and demonstrate how a show comes to life through improvisation. The audience will be invited to give feedback at the end of the performance,” she stated.
Eleventh-grader Gabrielle Lucci, admitted she is sometimes intimidated by improvisation but feels like she and her fellow cast members have good chemistry.
“I think that, with all this practice that we have here at Encore with improv, I’ve gotten a little bit better. And I think that we’re all going to have (even) greater skill in improv because of the show,” she said. “It’s unique and it’s going to be fun for the audience and the actors.”
Lucci plays Petra Wilson, a driven and determined dancer.
A dancer herself, Lucci said she is eager to show off her skills during a dance sequence.
Senior Aaron Berman, plays Hans Deverano, an opportunistic and “creepy” photojournalist who views the murder at the center of the story as a chance to make a name for himself.
“He’s so desperate for this story that he is happy about the fact that someone dies,” said Berman.
Berman said the improvisational nature of the play means that each performance will be unique.
“I’m looking forward to learning something fun and new to add to our characters each performance,” he said.
Senior Hunter Greene, plays Donavon Frogmore, the wealthy owner of the mansion, who has found himself in some considerable debt and needing to auction off his belongings.
Greene said he is excited to be performing in front of a live audience again.
“I’m really happy that we don’t have to perform for an empty room,” he said.
Greene said enjoyed the opportunity to help create the character of Frogmore and bring it to life on stage with some melodramatic flair.
“I think it was interesting being able to develop my own, original character. … I felt a lot more free to make a character that I felt I could play,” he said. “I’m very excited to see everybody’s characters come to life and show people what we’ve been working on so very hard the last few months.”
Rutland High School’s Encore Theatre will present “Debts to Pay” on Dec. 9 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available by emailing Archer at cathy.archer@rcpsvt.org or calling (802) 770-1134. There is no charge for admission, but donations would be appreciated.
