After several months of unconventional rehearsals and delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Rutland High School Encore Theatre’s latest play finally is taking the stage.
The student production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will premiere Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. on PEGTV (Comcast Channel 1095).
The play was announced last August, however, COVID-19 slowed progress and forced the cast and crew — led by theater arts teacher and play director Cathy Archer — to take a creative approach to staging it.
After a round of virtual auditions, the play was cast and rehearsals began in a hybrid format, where some of actors were in-person while others were remote.
Archer recalled students carrying around laptops, so remote actors could read their lines as if they were physically present before they decided to switch to the FaceTime mobile video app, which made for a slightly less cumbersome experience. Rehearsals eventually went fully remote, bringing a whole new host of technical headaches, including audio lags and frozen screens.
“It was very difficult because, I'm looking at you right now but you can't really tell when I'm looking at you, and I'm someplace different on your screen than you are on mine,” she said.
Initially, the plan was to give an in-person performance of the play with limited seating, but those hopes were dashed when COVID cases spiked in October. They considered staging the production outside, but that plan never materialized. In December, they had made it as far as scheduling a performance for fellow students during the school day, but an unexpected snow day put and end to that.
“There is no such thing as smooth sailing in the stormy waters that are 2020,” said senior Jacob Knipes, who played the part of Bottom and serves as head of house and publicity for the Encore Theatre.
Knipes said the last few months have been a “process,” dealing with the remote rehearsals, multiple delays and shifts in cast and crew.
“It was a very educational experience for all of us just being able to put on the show in these times, but it was truly very worthwhile,” he said.
Archer said the students persevered and showcased their ingenuity.
Facial masks, which were worn during the production, were incorporated into the wardrobe. Groups of characters wore particular masks based on their roles. The masks for the fairies, which were designed by a student, featured flowers and leaves.
Ashley Vigue, a senior who played the part of Demetrius, noted the difficulty of acting in a mask and six feet apart.
“Half of our face was concealed so we had to express everything with our eyes and with our eyebrows,” she said. “We just had a really difficult time when there were scenes where people were supposed to be holding somebody or they're supposed to be pushing somebody. We had to figure out a way to still portray that but not make it look awkward.”
Behind the scenes, Vigue also served as dramaturge and one of the set designers.
In late December, the cast and crew gathered to record the play for PEGTV without an audience. With just the cast and crew present, the production felt more like a film than a stage play.
“One of the things that the students were really adamant about was they did not want to make a movie,” Archer said. “They wanted to do a live production … and we really tried to do that as much as possible to get that feeling.”
Despite their insistence, Knipes acknowledged the challenge of performing this way.
“I think the thing with a live audience is that they have a certain energy, they help build a certain atmosphere in this space,” he said. “And so recording it, and kind of trying to still bring our same energy that we would have … it definitely takes a lot more skill, it's definitely much harder work.”
Junior Hunter Greene, played the part of Puck, and served as the play’s videographer. Archer noted how passionate Greene was about the quality of the recording, going out of his way to make sure he acquired the proper equipment and placing the cameras just so to get the optimal shots.
Greene said recording the play granted everyone some flexibility they wouldn’t otherwise have.
“It allowed stopping and starting,” he said, explaining that cast members didn’t have to rush wardrobe changes between scenes. “It relieved a lot of stress in that department.”
Vigue described the performance as feeling “kind of empty,” but credited her cast members for making up for the lack of an audience.
“It was still fun because (Jacob) brings a lot of energy and Hunter brings a lot of energy,” she said.
Archer praised the students for their creativity and commitment to make the play happen despite so many obstacles.
“These kids are just amazing,” she said.
The cast is equally proud.
“At the end of the day, obviously, we're not some professional production company, we’re not shooting the next great CBS sitcom here,” Knipes said. “We’re just a group of very passionate amateur actors and actresses who are trying to put forward the best thing that we can for our community at this time — trying to spread out the arts in the best way that we can. I feel very confident that we put out a product that will be able to be enjoyed by the people.”
The RHS Encore Theatre production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will premiere on PEGTV (Channel 1095 on Comcast) on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The play will be rebroadcast for 30 days following the premiere on Sundays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. Watch the play anytime on PEGTV’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/play0209
