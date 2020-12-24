BRANDON — The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Superintendent Jeanne Collins sent a message to the RNESU community Wednesday evening reporting that individuals at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden, Lothrop Elementary School in Pittsford and Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to Collins, the individual who tested positive at Barstow was not at school during the virus’ infectious period.
“As a result, there are no identified close contacts who need to quarantine and the Vermont (Department) of Health does not recommend any further action at Barstow at this time,” she wrote.
She added that people who were close contacts to the infected individuals at Lothrop and OVUHS have been identified, contacted and given guidance on the next steps to take.
“Anyone who was in close contact with the person who tested positive may have been exposed to the virus and will be asked to quarantine, which means staying home and away from other people for up to 14 days from date of last exposure,” Collins stated, adding that health department allows quarantine to end after seven days following a negative COVID-19 test result.
Collins said these new cases were not related to previous cases reported in RNESU’s learning community last week.
On Dec. 18, Collins reported individuals at OVUHS and the Neshobe SOAR after-school program has tested positive for COVID.
The VDH did not recommend any further action for the OVUHS case, and in-person learning proceeded as planned Monday and Tuesday.
The health department did recommend SOAR student learning pods in grades K-2 be suspended until after December break, and that K-2 students who attended the program from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15 quarantine.
It was also reported last week that Collins had contracted COVID in late November.
“I continue to recover, though I must remain in quarantine at this time. I am working from home as I quarantine and I appreciate the ability to do so,” she wrote in a message on RNESU’s Facebook page last week.
