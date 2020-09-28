BRANDON — The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union is ready to bring more students back into the classroom.
On Friday, Superintendent Jeanne Collins sent a letter to families explaining that students in grades 3-12 would be allowed to return for in-person and hybrid instruction beginning on Oct. 5.
The move follows the Vermont Agency of Education’s announcement, also on Friday, that schools could safely transition from Step II to Step III in the state’s Strong and Healthy Start school reopening plan, which allows for more flexibility for movement of students within buildings.
RNESU opened earlier this month for in-person instruction for grades K-2. All other grades have been entirely remote. All students have had a remote-only option.
The supervisory union is composed of Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden, Lothrop Elementary in Pittsford, Neshobe Elementary in Brandon, Otter Valley Union Middle and High School in Brandon, Leicester Central School and Whiting Elementary.
The plan will begin phasing in all K-4 students the week of Oct. 5 for in-person instruction from 8 a.m. to noon five days a week.
Firth and sixth graders at Lothrop and Leicester will also return on the same schedule.
At Barstow, students in grades 5-8 will return in a half-day, hybrid model where 50% of each class will alternate being in-person two days a week and remote the other three. All fifth- through eighth-graders will be remote on Wednesdays.
Beginning on Oct. 12, Neshobe fifth- and sixth-graders will return to the same schedule as above.
At Otter Valley, students in grades 7-12 will be in person for full days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a hybrid schedule where 50% of each class will alternate being in-person two days a week and remote the other three. Wednesdays will be a full remote day for all OV students.
On Oct. 19, all of RNESU will transition to a Wednesday remote-learning day. All K-4 students will attend full-day, in-person instruction on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Grades 5-6 at Lothrop and Leicester will also follow this schedule.
Neshobe grades 5-6, Barstow grades 5-8 and OV grades 7-12 will maintain their hybrid schedules, but will switch to full-day instruction.
Students will continue to have their temperatures taken upon arrival at school and parents are still expected to fill out health screening questions at home.
Meals will continue to be delivered on Wednesdays, but no other days because buses will be transporting students. Student meals at school will likely continue to be held in the classrooms, Collins said.
She also said Wednesday will remain a remote-learning day indefinitely.
“We really feel strongly that we need that because teachers will be teaching both kids in school and kids remotely at the same time,” she said, explaining that teachers will use the day for planning while students work mostly independently.
According to Collins, the variation in schedules between schools is a result of the differences in size of the supervisory union’s various schools, some of which can accommodate more students than others.
When students return, some of those classes, like grades five and six at Leicester, will be at capacity. Collins said if more students were to join, they would be forced to switch to the hybrid model, too.
That’s especially a concern this year as the number of students enrolled in RNESU has increased slightly, according to Collins.
“I can’t really quantify it except to say we’ve seen an increase in families requesting to homeschool and our numbers are not going down so, therefore, we have new families coming in,” she said, explaining that the SU doesn’t conduct it census until next month so a specific number is not yet know.
“The day-to-day data indicates that, yes, we have new families coming in, particularly Barstow and Lothrop.”
Collins said decision to begin with half days was in response to teacher recommendations that it would be easier for students to adjust to wearing masks and following guidelines if they were gradually phased back into the buildings.
“The other reason for the phased-in approach is to recognize that this is going to have an impact on working families,” she said, explaining that the administration wanted “to give as much time as we possibly can for families to adjust to that and determine their own childcare needs.”
Collins said families should expect the schedule beginning on Oct. 19 to remain in place for the foreseeable future. However, she noted that an outbreak in a school or in the community at large as well as staffing shortages could trigger a return to remote learning.
Like other school districts and supervisory unions around the state, staffing remains a concern. RNESU is currently advertising for substitute teachers, bus drivers and custodians.
“For now, staffing capacity is fine, but as more (students) return, we are getting concerns from staff about being in person and have already had several quarantine needs,” Collins said. “We want to be sure we have back-ups.”
She explained those “quarantine needs” were related to staff movement within the community and personal travel, and not related to schools.
Inclement weather could also prompt a shift back to remote learning. In other words, students shouldn’t plan on any snow days this winter.
Collins said spending this month doing remote learning has been a necessary exercise for what she believes will be an inevitable shift back to it at some point.
“We don’t want to lose momentum so we need to get that down,” she said. “But we also recognize the importance of getting kids and teachers together face-to-face.”
Tom Fleury, principal of Leicester Central School and Whiting Elementary said his schools are ready to welcome back more students.
“There always needs to be a balance between academic readiness and safety,” he said Monday. “I think because we are a small school, we’re fortunate to achieve that balance a little more easily than perhaps a larger school might be.”
He said that, while an all-remote option will still be available, he believes most families will choose to return.
“The students have been doing fantastic in terms of their own safety … wearing the masks and following the protocols,” he said.
Currently, there are a total of 94 students enrolled in grades pre K-6 at Leicester and Whiting.
“I think our teachers are working very, very hard to provide the high quality of academic support that families are used to as well as also providing for the remote students,” Fleury said. “Any academic gaps that existed because we were … still figuring out the distance-learning thing I think will be erased as soon as possible.”
Collins acknowledged that the new changes are sure to cause anxiety.
“It’s not going to please everybody,” she said. “The only way that we probably could is if it were 100% in-school with 100% remote option, but … we’re not a big enough school system to be able to do that,” she said.
“We cannot guarantee there won’t be a case of COVID in the schools just like we cannot guarantee it in the community, but we do feel that there are a number of procedures in place to reduce risk,” she said. “We just need to give this a chance and try to get as close to a normal routine for kids as we’re able to.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.